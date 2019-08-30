The deer population within Ludington city limits has been an ongoing topic of discussion, and next year the city council might do something about the herd.
Field research about the deer population in the city was conducted during multiple years by teacher Mark Willis’ Ludington High School advanced placement environmental science class. The research, which used trail cameras at 10 sites throughout Ludington’s wooded areas, determined there was a population of 274 whitetail deer in 2017 and 375 deer in 2018 within the city limits.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.