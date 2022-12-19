Community Church of Ludington is preparing to host its Christmas Eve dinner once again, and the volunteers are being sought to make sure things go smoothly.
The dinner is from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, with deliveries to those who want to eat at home going out between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to Pastor Brett Spalding.
Spalding said the church is looking for help with various tasks: driving deliveries, food service, set-up, clean-up and more.
The main need is for delivery drivers. Those interested can sign up on the church’s website, at www.commch.com. On the main page, there’s a hyperlink to Signup Genius, where people can view the various tasks and slots available.
Spalding hopes to get a few extra hands on deck for meal delivery, which he said is an enjoyable task.
“It’s earlier in the day. You get there by 10:30 a.m., get a route, get your meals, and usually by 12:30 or 1 o’clock, you’re done and have the rest of the day to enjoy family as well.”
The church has pushed back the deadline for ordering home deliveries, according to Spalding.
The deadline was originally supposed to be Tuesday, but now it’s Wednesday, Dec. 22.
“There’s always plenty of food, and we just figured we’d give a last shout out to people who’ve fallen through the tracks and who we might have missed through social media,” Spalding said.
Those who want to order meals for delivery can call the church at (231) 843-9275 or email communitych49431@gmail.com to reserve a meal. When making the order, the church asks for a name, address and phone number. A volunteer will follow up to confirm delivery details.
This is Community Church’s second time hosting the dinner, according to Spalding, who said Radiant Church handled the meal prior to 2021.
When Radiant switched to the Thanksgiving dinner, Community Church stepped in to helm the Christmas Eve meal.
The dinner consists of ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, cranberry and orange salad, rolls and dessert.
During Community Church’s first foray into serving the holiday meal in 2020, hundreds of people were served.
“We delivered 315, 320 meals, and then we served 100 at the church, so a little over 400 last year,” Spalding said.
He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic might have had something to do with how the numbers stacked up.
“It’ll be interesting to see where that goes this year, because at this point last year, Mason County was a COVID hotbed,” Spalding said. “During the Thanksgiving and Christmas season, we were one of the highest counties in the state in terms of numbers.”
The church uses Radiant Church’s Thanksgiving attendance to gauge how many people to expect, and based on this year’s numbers, there could be significantly more people dining in, according to Spalding.
“Radiant Church’s numbers on site were double what they were (last year),” he said. “We’re expecting more people … but we’ll see.”
Spalding said the church’s dining hall will be “decorated up nice,” and he hopes people who attend enjoy it as they work a bit of community and fellowship into their holiday.
“It’s always nice to be with people at Christmas, especially if you live alone or don’t have family in the area,” Spalding said.
He added that the church is also hosting a Christmas Eve worship service at 8 p.m., and a Christmas morning service at 9:30 a.m., Sunday.
Spalding looks forward to the dinner, and he said the holidays are always a delight.
“I always enjoy greeting people on Christmas Eve,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be able to serve people, and a blessing to be able to interact with people at this time of the year. It’s just nice to celebrate with people.”