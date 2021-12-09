Community Church is hosting a free Christmas Eve dinner, and if for any reason people can’t make it out, they’re delivering.
The dinner will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the church’s downstairs dining room. Volunteers will make deliveries between about 12:30 and 2 p.m.
Those who want to order food for delivery can set one up either by calling the church at (231) 843-9275 or emailing communitych49431@gmail.com. Provide a name, address and phone number.
The dinners, catered by Gloria Ann’s Catering, will consist of ham, cheesy potatoes, corn, cranberry pineapple salad, a roll and a dessert, according to Pastor Brett Spalding.
Spalding said Ludington High School life skills classes are baking pies for the dinners, too.
Spalding said volunteers will be needed from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and he expects to have between 60 and 70 volunteers involved. Those interested can contact the church at the phone number or email address above.
Attendees are advised to enter the building on Harrison Street and follow ushers to the dining room.
The dinner will be followed by a Christmas Eve service at 8 p.m.
The Christmas Eve dinner is an opportunity for the church to “share the love of Jesus,” Spalding said. “That’s it, right there. What better way to do it than to feed people and (have) fellowship with people.”
Spalding said that in past years, Emanuel Lutheran Church held the Thanksgiving dinner and Radiant Church held the Christmas Eve dinner. But Emanuel Lutheran couldn’t participate this year, so Radiant Church took over Thanksgiving and Community Church is handling Christmas Eve, he said.
He added that the delivery program is an effective way of reaching homebound individuals, people worried about driving or the weather — and people who don’t know whether they’d have a Christmas Eve dinner at all otherwise.
When Radiant Church volunteers were making Thanksgiving dinner deliveries, they sometimes stopped to pray with the recipients, he said.