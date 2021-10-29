Scottville’s Downtown Development Authority made a significant step toward raising funds for its planned Optimist Park project thanks to a $30,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County.
The grant was one of several approved by the foundation’s advisory board and awarded to Mason County organizations, according to Community Foundation Executive Director Andrea Large.
The grants were announced Friday morning, and they totaled $56,892.
The lion’s share of that amount went to the Optimist Park project, which aims to transform the Scottville Optimist Club grounds into a community park area. The project also includes the creation and installation of a sculpture celebrating the Scottville Clown Band and the area’s agricultural heritage, and there are also plans to make various upgrades to the Optimist Club building, install playground equipment and a move and refurbish the Clown Band Shell.
Large said the project drew the attention of the community foundation because of its scope and its potential for improving the cultural and economic landscape of not only Scottville, but Mason County and the neighboring areas as well.
“Part of our grant process is, we look to see if it falls within our priorities in the community, and community development and revitalization is one of our areas,” Large said. “This project is an effort to increase the cultural and economic status of Scottville. They’re trying to create an indoor-outdoor venue that could used for private and public rentals and events. … They’d be serving all of Mason County.”
Large added that the planned sculpture — designed by Harold Cronk and titled “Forward March” — has broader implications, and will serve to connect Scottville to other parts of the region.
“That ‘Forward March’ sculpture is going to bring an added component of Scottville joining the cultural sculpture trails of Mason and Lake counties,” Large said. “It’s exciting that they’re doing that.”
She said the project as a whole will be a “point of pride” for Scottville, and draw more visitors to the area.
The Scottville DDA is working toward a goal amount of $500,000 for Optimist Park. Fundraising kicked off during the summer with $55,000 pledged from the Optimists, the Mason County Cultural Economic Development Task Force, the Clown Band and more.
The current fundraising total is more than $150,000.
OTHER RECIPIENTS
Pere Marquette Charter Township received a grant of $10,800 to restore electrical power at the former Dow Activities Club Park site.
The Activities Club Park is now part of the township’s Pere Marquette Conservation Park area, as P.M. Township finalized the acquisition of the last of five land parcels from Dow earlier this fall.
The foundation stated the project will help meet the recreational needs of people in Mason County.
Additionally, Sandcastles Children’s Museum was awarded $5,000 to design and build 3D workshops on 3D printers, while the Spectrum Health Foundation received a grant of $5,000 to support a culinary medicine program.
The Friends of the Ludington State Park group also received a $5,000 grant for a track chair at the park.
In a release announcing the grant awards, Large stated the money “connect(s) our donors and nonprofits around a common desire to build a stronger community.”
A complete list of fall 2021 grant awards is available at www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards.
Grants are awarded during the spring and fall. Nonprofit organizations interested in seeking grant support are encouraged to visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for information about the process.