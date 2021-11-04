The Youth Advisory Council of the Community Foundation for Mason County recently approved 13 teacher mini-grant awards to educators and counselors in Mason County. A total of $5,195 was awarded from the Youth Advisory Council fund through the competitive application process.
Among the mini-grant recipients was Covenant Christian School, which received a grant of $500 to purchase waterproof outerwear to expand outdoor educational opportunities for preschool and kindergarten students.
Ludington Area Catholic School received a grant of $121 to purchase resources to implement social-emotional learning activities in their elementary school.
The Ludington Area School District was awarded five grants totaling $1,886 to support various STEAM projects, including the purchase of 3D printer pens for the middle school.
Mason County Central Schools received four grants totaling $1,714 to expand book offerings in middle and high school classrooms, support a bullying prevention program at the elementary level, and provide additional resources in the sensory room in Scottville Elementary.
The West Shore Educational Service District was awarded two $974 grants to provide calming sensory resources in classrooms that support students with disabilities.
“The Youth Advisory Council relishes the opportunity each year to review applications from school staff across the county," said Monique Selimos, council advisor. "They leave the grant review meeting feeling inspired by our local educators and grateful to play a role in bringing these important projects to life.”
A complete list of fall 2021 grant awards is available at www.mason-foundation.org/grants/past-grant-awards.
Teacher mini-grant applications are accepted annually in September. Public and private school teachers and counselors in Mason County who are interested in seeking grant support are encouraged to visit www.mason-foundation.org/grants/applying-for-a-grant for additional information about the process.