The Kick Start to Career program entering its fourth year was the focus of the annual Community Foundation for Mason County’s annual gathering Wednesday evening at Trillium Creek Rustic Barn on West Conrad Road.
It was the first time in several years the gathering was held, after once being canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic and then in 2021 canceled by bad weather.
“Our work is never done in isolation,” Andrea Large, CFCMC’s executive director, told the gathered supporters, donors and fund-holders.
After thanking board members present and past, Youth Advisory Council members present whom she called the leaders and philanthropists of the next generation, Large introduced Juliana (Jackoviak) Anderson, a Mason County native returning to the area from Grand Rapids, as the foundation’s new community outreach specialist.
Large noted the foundation sent out about $1 million in grants and program support to the community in 2021 and nearly $13 million since the foundation began.
This year, the foundation selected three areas of emphasis for support: advancing education, workforce support and recreation and quality of life.
Julie Van Dyke, Kick Start to Career coordinator, explained the Kick Start to Career program with the help of a panel of local teachers, bankers and students.
Began in 2019 by the foundation to invest in children’s success later in life, the program uses Children’s Saving’s Accounts (CSA) to provide every incoming kindergartner in Mason County schools a $50 savings account. Each year about 300 new students are added. So far, 900 students have Kick Start to Career savings account.
The idea is to give students a boost to later pay for post-high school career training or college education.
Van Dyke said every penny goes to build dreams and teaches youth about saving and money. Another goal is to increase students graduating and go on to complete career training or college.
Only about half of high school graduates county-wide go on to college and only 40 percent of them graduate, in part because of financial difficulties and lack of a support system.
“We want to be that support system,” Van Dyke said.
Panelists included retired Ludington elementary school teacher Heidi Urka, Mason County Central third grade teacher Cheri Stibitz, Mason County Eastern first grade teacher Tracy Schwass, Ludington student Koye Hlady, MCE student Evelyn Witkowski, Safe Harbor Credit Union’s Blake Blakely and West Shore Bank’s Christine Lamb.
The teachers said the program fits the curriculum and begins talk about financial matters. Urka and Schwass noted many students come from homes where money is tight and parents may be living paycheck-to-paycheck so savings aren’t a topic. Stibitz said students will have to know how to use credit responsibly and when to use it.
VanDyke said the program helps level the playing field across the county, something Schwass agreed is important adding the program can help instill a sense of the need to save for students who might otherwise not be exposed to that.
Ludington soon-to-be third grade student Hlady, who has amassed more than $200 in his account during the three years he’s been part of the program’s initial kindergarten class, said he is saving to go to college and “to buy an orange Lamborghini.”
Witkowski, who will enter second grade, has saved about $150 and said she does chores to earn money.
Blakely and Lamb explained their respective financial institutions’ participation.
“This is one of the best programs I know of to plant the seeds of financial saving,” Blakely said.
Lamb said the bank and the foundation can get very creative in making sure any donations get to where people want them.
“We live in an amazingly generous community,” Lamb said.
In closing the event, Large again thanked foundation supporters.
“It’s all made possible by you,” Large said.