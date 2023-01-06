The Community Foundation for Mason County has many things to offer residents of Mason County. CFFMC works with grantees, donors, advisers and individuals to identify needs and wants of the community and to bring those things to life.
Because the foundation is an umbrella for so many different things, many residents don’t know that the CFFMC offers academic scholarships to high school or homeschooled seniors, current college students, early college seniors and adult learners/returning students.
Managing one of the largest scholarship programs in the Mason County area, CFFMC has over $289,000 committed to students in over 154 new and renewed scholarships awarded each year.
Through the foundation, private donors, nonprofits and businesses can set up recurring scholarship funds that are managed through the foundation.
“We are very excited because we have two new scholarships this year,” CFFMC executive director Andrea Large said. “The Sharon Bradley Johnson and Carl Johnson scholarship is a very specific scholarship for students looking to seek a career as a board certified behavioral analyst or an assistant.
“The Johnsons are both retired Central Michigan University professors who relocated to Mason County and they are both very passionate about this career and making sure people are aware of it.
“The other scholarship is the Drs. Ruth and John Carney and Irene Carney Kendrick memorial scholarship which is for non-traditional students, post-graduate students or those seeking the trades. We didn’t have any scholarships for these populations, so we are very excited about this.”
CFFMC is currently accepting applications for all of their scholarships until Feb. 1. Applicants must be a resident of Mason County a graduate of a Mason County public or private school. The scholarships are paid directly to the college or university and split evenly over the course of an academic year. The scholarship may be used toward the cost of tuition, fees, room and board, books or other educational expenses the student may have.
“People can apply online at our website,” Large said. “It’s nice because all they need to do is set up an account and when they apply, they are applying for all the scholarships. The committee looks over those applications and puts the applicants in line with the right scholarships that suit their needs the best.”
Large stated that for the first time, the foundation went to each Mason County high school to do presentations about the variety of scholarships they offer. The foundation also did a presentation to the West Shore Community College staff and Michigan Works about the Carney scholarship, so both can share the information with students.
She also stated that during the high school presentations, the foundation helped students sign up on their website to gain access to the scholarship application.
Another thing Large is excited about is that Ludington High School is now using an app where students can apply for scholarships given out through the school and then they automatically get signed up for the foundation’s scholarships as well.
“We worked with the LHS counselors to make this happen for the LHS students,” Large said. “All of ours also go in with theirs. It makes it very easy.”
Large stated that Mason County Central and Mason County Eastern do not have apps that currently link their scholarship opportunities with the foundation’s, but she is hoping if this works out well those two schools will set something similar up.
The application has three parts to it and students need to complete the application form, submit a high school transcript and submit their student aid report, which they receive after filling out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.
“We really work with students on their applications to make sure they are a reflection of each of them,” Large said. “We really want students to make sure they include everything they can think of that’s important for the committee to consider. The funds focus on a variety of things. We tell students, when in doubt, apply for them all.”