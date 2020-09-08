The Deep Roots Mason County, a Facebook-based online gardening program started this year, was a resounding success, according to Kendra Gibson.
Gibson is the community nutrition instructor for MSU Extension who oversaw the program in partnership with the Lakeshore Food Club and the LiveWell Mason County Food Council.
After in-person programs were canceled, including the children’s gardening program Eat A Rainbow, the team came up with the Facebook group to support gardeners in the area.
“Initially we were disappointed that we had to go virtual, but there have been a lot of fun surprises with that. The communication forum with people participating was really positive. I’d say a hybrid of (online and in-person) would be ideal,” Gibson said.
The details haven’t been worked out yet, but Gibson said they hope to continue the online presence throughout the winter and next year meet in person — perhaps even expanding the program options.
“We’re looking at ongoing collaborative projects,” she said. “The food club and the food council are interested in partnering with us to continue to grow this program and reach out to other community partners.”
Several community groups were involved this summer — A Few Friends for the Environment of the World taught about pollinator plants and native plants; Mason County Garden Club cared for the flower and vegetable beds; and the Mason County District Library did a garden-themed children’s reading hour.
Gibson said they would like to engage even more groups going forward.
“We want to keep the momentum going and the awareness for (Deep Roots) going,” she said. “And gardening is year-round, too. People start planning their gardens in the winter and buying in the spring.”
The group gave out seed kits in May to help people get started. A surprising amount of new gardeners were a part of the program, Gibson said. These first-timers “gained confidence in gardening.”
“People who were afraid to try before... this gave them an opportunity to get their hands dirty and try it,” she said.
A survey recently went out to the 382 followers to determine how the program impacted people. Of the surveys that were completed, about 88 percent said there were interested in more MSU Extension programs about gardening, Gibson said.
The goal of the summer program was to give people a chance to learn about gardening and stay in touch during the pandemic.
It also addressed food insecurity and the need for affordable, healthy options, Gibson said.
“A lot of families are struggling right now with how to navigate (the pandemic), and food is getting more expensive. That’s something we can all unite on to increase awareness of how we provide healthy food for everyone in our community. It’s exciting to see people talking about that, even thought it’s during this challenging time,” she said.
There was such an interest in food preservation, some people couldn’t find canning jars.
“With COVID-19 and people trying to stay on a lean budget and have healthy foods, canning was big this year,” Gibson said. “I think it was really timely.”
At the beginning of the season, people were asked for topics they were interested. Those subjects led to “Teaching Tuesday” when resources were posted on the page.
“We usually put a video out on some kind of education topic, a question-and-answer or a link to a resource,” Gibson said.
She said a surprising number of people sent photos and the original posts led to conversations with one another.
“We also put out a challenge each week to ask people following the page what was going on in their gardens and what questions they had. They would comment or send photos, which was fun to see because people would start talking to each other. For an online, COVID-19-based program, we had a lot of interaction. I think it really connected the community during this time.”
In the survey, parents said they appreciated having an activity to do with their kids, Gibson said. There were requests for more family gardening events and for school-based programs.
“I have some comments from the survey where parents said their kids really enjoyed exploring and finding the produce in their gardens and planting things together,” she said. “Hopefully we will be able to add some health and nutrition curricula in place next year.”
Gibson said another goal that came from the survey is do more mentoring.
“That’s one thing families were asking for on the survey is when we can meet in person, they want to have someone be in the garden space with them and show them what to do,” she said. “It could be an outdoor classroom where we bring in people.
“Deep Roots came out of the need to go virtual, but I think there is a lot of interest in school-age children engaging with and experiencing food from that level.”