The community garden — planted in June at Emanuel Lutheran Church, located at 501 E. Danaher St.— has blossomed and ripened and is being used by a number of individuals in the community, according to The Rev. Mich Shriver.
The garden was planted with the idea that community members would have a chance to meet and socialize with their neighbors.
Mike Haveman was instrumental, along with many others, in getting the community garden started.
It all started for Haveman when he got to know a neighbor on a personal level. He then thought about an earlier time when people used to sit on the front porch in the evenings and get to know their neighbor by name.
Haveman said knowing one’s neighbor boosts the chances of people watching out for each other.
“There is the aspect of coming together as a community as opposed to just being known as the guy who lives two-doors from me that I do not know his name,” he said. “Put a name to a face and become a neighborhood and be involved together and know each other’s needs and help each other and work together to make everyone’s lives better.”
Fast forward a couple of months and the garden is producing vegetables that are geared for people in the community to gather if they need too.
The vegetables as they ripen are placed on the churched front step for anyone to take.
“What we have done is put a place for bags and vegetables and we have asked parishioners as their own gardens get full and all of the extra produce that they can’t use to bring in as well. That goes for anyone else in town if they have extra from their garden instead of leting their extra go to waste that can come a drop if off on the porch.” Shrive said. “The produce is placed on the front porch with a sign that says free, take whatever you can use.”
Rev. Shriver said the neighbor has kind of taken over ownership of the garden.
“That is exactly what we were hoping for with this garden,” he said.
The garden was planted to help try to feed people but to get the community members to come out of their homes to get to know one another, according to Rev. Shriver.
“It was really for the community to learn more about one another and to share something in common,” he said.
“It has the aspect of meeting your neighbors, making food and nutrition more affordable,” Haveman said.
Emmanuel is planning to continue with the garden next year and for years to come.