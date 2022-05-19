Following two years of cancellations or limited services, the community Memorial Day Service in Ludington will return to Stearns Park.
Michelle Hemmer of the Mason County Allied Veterans Council, which conducts ceremonies in Ludington said to be able to open the service up to the community feels extremely good.
“To be able to offer the community this opportunity to express their gratitude on Memorial Day to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice is significant,” she said.
Hemmer’s hope is that people will concentrate on those individuals who made the ultimate sacrifice and gave their life for our country.
“Memorial Day is an opportunity to gather together, to be together and to heal,” she said. “That is how you pay tribute.”
As in years past, the service will begin at 10:15 a.m. with a prayer and the sounding of Taps at the Fallen Soldier Memorial in front of the Mason County Courthouse. Following that service, a parade will head west along Ludington Avenue to Lakeshore Drive to the Mason County Veterans Mall, located in Stearns Park.
“The parade will begin around 10:15 a.m. with the service at 11 at the Veterans Mall,” Hemmer said. “The service will feature local veteran organizations, and different eras of veterans who served.”
During the service there will be an invocation, the national anthem will be played by the Ludington High School band along with words from keynote speaker Ret. Army Veteran John Cotten, who is the current Mason County Veterans Affairs representative.
Hemmer said the service will include the traditional laying of the wreaths, which represents the different conflicts where Mason County has lost individuals, according to Hemmer.
Hemmer said to be there and hear the National Anthem together and to sing it together and to see the pomp and circumstance of the honor guard is a reminder of just how serious the individual service member takes their job for those who gave their lives for this country.
Hemmer is extremely happy to be able to celebrate with the community again.
“Last year we had to modify the service because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to keep people safe,” she said. “It was held with just a small group of veterans at the American Legion Post 76.”
The last two years the allied council has focused on how individuals can participate; this year the council is focused on a community gathering to reflect and heal together.