Tom Thomas touched countless lives, and for a while, those lives are sure to feel a little less full as family, friends, students, colleagues and the community mourn the loss of the Mason County Central High School band director.
Thomas passed away Monday morning at his home in Scottville, following a lengthy bout with various medical difficulties, including kidney failure. The exact cause of death is unknown, according to his son, Andy Thomas.
Members of Thomas’ immediate family — which includes his wife, Donna; his sons, Andy and Joshua; and seven grandchildren — are reeling from the loss, but they said they know Thomas’ passing is a blow to the community as a whole.
“This loss is not ours alone,” Andy Thomas in a message to the Daily News on behalf of the family.
Staff and administrators at MCC spoke highly, affectionately and reverently of Thomas.
“Tom had such a passion for teaching music, and the biggest of hearts for the students he served,” said Superintendent Jeff Mount. “He will be so missed here at Mason County Central.”
Mount called Thomas a “genuinely good man and a very valued member of the MCC school family.”
“My heart breaks for his family and our family (at the school district), too,” Mount added. “We’ll miss him.”
Jeff Tuka, principal of MCC High School, said the news hit students and staff hard.
They’d known for a few weeks that Thomas would be out for the remainder of the year due to health-related issues, but it did little to soften the impact of his passing.
“The Spartan family is really hurting today,” Tuka said Monday. “But we talked to the staff and students and told them: Tom understands that we’re human and we’re allowed to express our emotions, and Tom would want us to pick each other up and carry ourselves through the day.”
Tuka described Thomas as having an “infectious personality,” and being a “continuously happy person,” with a gift and genuine passion for music education.
“That attitude is what carried his classroom,” Tuka said.
He said Thomas was always a positive influence on his students, and that being with them — teaching scales, time signatures, notes, embouchure, rhythm — was when he thrived most.
“He was happy to be with kids, happy to be doing music,” Tuka said. “You could really tell he was living his dream.”
He wasn’t just passionate about his job, he excelled at it; he consistently drove the students to aim higher and higher. Rarely if ever did the band or jazz band earn less than perfect scores during festivals under Thomas’ watch.
“His contributions to MCC and the MCC band were fantastic and they’ll never be forgotten,” Tuka said. “Tom’s results were good. There were so many times when there were straight 1s from festival.”
Tuka also emphasized Thomas’ willingness to go the extra mile to grant his students as many opportunities as possible to perform, fine-tune and hone their skills, and to grow as musicians and as people.
He mentioned Thomas taking students to the Detroit Jazz Festival, the summer Rhythm & Dunes concerts at Ludington’s Waterfront Park, and holiday concerts both inside and outside the walls of MCC.
“So many students flourished in music because of his extra efforts,” Tuka said.
One former student, who later became a colleague, is Becky Gerhart. Gerhart was a sophomore at MCC when Thomas arrived, and now teaches English at the high school.
She fondly remembers her time in the band room, calling it her “safe place.” Over the years, her friendship with Thomas remained strong.
“As his colleague, I was always impressed with how well he understood the physical, mental and emotional needs of his students,” Gerhart said. “He was so wise in that regard. As a teacher, I strive to make my classroom a safe place for all students, just like band was for me.”
Louise Hornung, wife of the late Howard Hornung, was saddened to hear of Thomas’ passing.
Howard Hornung was the band director for Ludington Area Schools for more than 30 years, was a close friend and mentor to Thomas during his time at Ludington. When Hornung died in 2004, Thomas organized, in less than a month’s time, a scholarship band concert which was held in the Rotary Park bandshell.
“He was a wonderful man,” Hornung said of Thomas. “Howard thought a lot of him and they had a great friendship.
“Our family was always so grateful to Tom for starting the scholarship program and keeping Howard’s name alive. … Tom will be missed by many.”
The concert was open to all musicians and former students of Hornung’s were especially encouraged to play in the band. The outpouring of support, not only from the musicians, but the audience in attendance, led to Thomas’ decision to make the concert an annual event.
The concerts continued every August through 2019. They stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the years, the concerts raised thousands of dollars and many students, who were pursuing music careers, were given scholarships to help pay for their education.
During Hornung’s years at LHS, his varsity band members were required to perform in a series of summer Wednesday night band concerts at the bandshell.
In that same spirit, Thomas started the Community Band in the early 2000s, which was open to all musicians. The band not only performed at the bandshell but also played at Longfellow Towers and local nursing homes and care facilities throughout the summer. Thomas continued this until the past few years when health issues prevented him from doing so.
Students, both current and former, of Thomas’ were devastated by the news of his death. His Facebook page was flooded with comments from students who spoke of him as not only a great teacher, but a friend, a mentor, and someone who always had time to listen to a problem.
One student posted that during his first-hour band class on Monday morning, students reminisced about Thomas and shared funny stories about him. Students who posted comments sang his praises and said they could not comprehend that he was actually gone.
Former student Amber Stanaway told the Daily News that Thomas was a “caring soul.” She had known him for 22 years.
“He was also so fun to be around and a great teacher,” she said. “He would always go above and beyond to help anyone he could.
“He helped our family around Christmas one year when things were really tough. He adopted our family that year even though he didn’t have to … but he chose to. That’s just the kind of person he was.
“He’s going to be greatly missed.”
Former Ludington Band Director Bob Parker was stunned to learn of Thomas’ passing. Thomas was Parker’s assistant for four years before taking the job at MCC.
“I’m just at a loss,” Parker said. “He impacted so many, not only his students, but the community in which he lived. He was always involved in his community. He was the ultimate volunteer. If there was a job to be done he’d do it, even to his own determinate at times.
“I think he saw himself as a 24/7 band director. His day didn’t end at the end of the school day. If there was a kid in need, whether it was Saturday afternoon or a weeknight, he’d be there for them.
“His passing will leave such a big hole not only in his school community but the community as a whole.”
In addition to music, education, family and community, Thomas loved the church. He was ordained by the church as a pastor of Open Heart Fellowship in Ludington.
Thomas' family knows that his influence, his caring, his compassion and his positive outlook left an indelible impression on the area, keeping his spirit alive.
“Though he will be missed beyond measure, the music didn’t die with him,” Andy Thomas wrote on behalf of the family. “It will live in the hearts of all who had the honor of knowing him.”