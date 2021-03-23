Al Hardman, who captured the attention of folks far and wide through his exploits in the Iditarod and proved to be a beloved boss of a construction company that bears his name, died Saturday after a long fight with lung issues.
Hardman was 78.
Hardman came to the area in the mid-1970s to work for George Towns Sr. and Towns Construction. Years later, in 1979, Hardman had his own construction company that he eventually sold to members of his senior team when he retired.
“I started working for Al straight out of college, and he was a fantastic mentor and teacher to me for many years. He was extremely detail oriented and was never afraid to take a risk,” said Todd Schrader, president of Hardman Construction. “He had a fearlessness about him. Al had enormous grit and thrived on challenging and difficult projects. He built a hugely successful company, but the best part was that he truly cared about his employees and the Ludington community.
“He was a very generous man and could always entertain with a great story. We had the time of our lives when we followed him on the Iditarod trail — talk about grit. He was highly respected and loved by so many in the construction industry.”
Long before Hardman came to Ludington, or even had thoughts of mushing in the Iditarod, he was a kid from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, and he met up with a man who would become a lifelong friend, Charlie Eshbach.
“We were thrown together as freshmen at college in a dorimitory room. I was a Texan and he was a Canadian,” Eshbach said. “We were both outdoorsmen. I knew nothing of the Northwoods, and he knew everything of the Northwoods.”
The pair would fish, hunt and canoe “every chance we got” to get away from the grind at Michigan Tech when the college had two campuses, one in Houghton and the other in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan. They spent their first two years at the branch campus of MTU and then moved on to Houghton.
After graduated, they maintained a very close bond.
“I was a photographer and forester, and he was a civil engineer. He went to work for a big company in Iowa, and we would still get together every summer and plan an expedition of some kind,” Eshbach said. “We loved running whitewater rivers.”
The pair wanted to get better and better at canoeing so they could go through tougher and tougher whitewater rapids. In the falls, they would go moose hunting in northern Canada.
“This continued on until we reached 50… When we turned 50, we both said we’re getting kind of old to do this whitewater stuff,” Eshbach said.
That’s where the pair went from getting wet in the rapids to getting really cold on the ice.
“Al called me and said, ‘I have a chance to buy a dog team, a sled, a harness, even all of the bowls,’” Eshbach recalled. “He had a pet Samoyed, a big fluffy husky, but they didn’t know how to pull (a sled). That’s why he was encouraged to get into sled dogs.”
Not long after, Hardman set his sights on the Iditarod.
“I quickly said, ‘You’re crazy. That’s for young guys,’” Eshbach said. “He’s an engineer. Engineers have a weird mind… We spent the next two years and built a camp up by Paradise and started mushing and trying to learn how to do it long, long runs.”
Hardman learned, and he completed his first race in Alaska in 1997. He would go on to take part in three more. His last was in 2004.
Hardman’s journey soon captured the attention of those in the community and well beyond the state. His exploits were shared by the Daily News and former photographer Andy Klevorn.
“I spent a fair amount of time with Al and his family from 1998 to 2004, covering his four Iditarod races and the associated training. It was hard not to become part of Team Hardman during those days,” Klevorn said. “There was work to do, photos to take and experiences to be had and write about, and he was more than willing to share his time with me and others during those years.”
The training would take Hardman, Eschbach and others all around the country, running races from Maine to Wyoming and just about any where in-between. His passion for mushing is why many people reached out to Eschbach this past weekend as the news of Hardman’s death became known.
“They are all echoing those ideas of… what he contributed to the mushing community and how well respected he was — not just because he ran the Iditarod, he was a leader,” Eschbach said.
“The man was the most generous person I’ve known. To me, personally, what was his was ours to use.”
Hardman’s generosity can be seen in Mason County in projects big and small, ranging from a bench along the walking trails at Mason County Central to helping to ensure that Big Sable Point Lighthouse was secure from erosion — and there were so many projects in-between
Beyond the tangible, Hardman began and contributed to charitable trusts in Ludington, for West Shore Community College and a scholarship for kids to earn a degree from his alma mater, Michigan Tech.
And although Hardman was the boss, a statement by the company noting his passing including a nod to his beliefs of working with his employees and the leadership he showed at Hardman Construction.
“Al strongly supported industry associations and maintained tight ties with construction unions. His generosity was unmatched when it came to rewarding and making retirement contributions to his employees,” the company stated.
Hardman had been having health issues, but Klevorn said his friend’s spirit was still alive when they last saw each other.
“I ran into Al this past summer, and although his health was not what it once was he still had that sparkle in his eye, and that’s what I’ll remember,” Klevorn said.
For the better part of 60 years, though, Eshbach grew to know Hardman as a brother. Their shared love of the outdoors, from fishing and hunting to canoeing and mushing, the pair had a special bond.
“We marveled at our longevity, being good friends through all of these years, all the canoes that we dumped over, all the moose we shot from too far from the road and all the blizzards we went through in Alaska,” he said.
“It really is a huge blessing to have a friend like that.”