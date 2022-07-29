All you can ask for from anybody is to leave some type of legacy behind and Will Flewelling is definitely leaving a great one, said friend and former soccer coach Kris Anderson, about the young man who passed away in 2021 from melanoma, a type of skin cancer.
Before his death, Flewelling worked with his cousin Kyle Gurzynski to host a soccer tournament which became known as the #WillStrong Soccer Tournament, a fundraiser for the Childhood Cancer Campaign. Last year the event raised more than $40,000 with more than 350 to 400 people taking part in the sport that Flewelling was most passionate about.
The second annual #WillStrong tournament will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6, at the Bryant Soccer Fields beginning with registration at 8 a.m. and the first games starting at 9 a.m., according to Gurzynski.
He said this year, there are between 30 to 35 teams signed up with 10 players on each team. There will be between 300 to 350 participants playing soccer, but according to Gurzynski that number is not even close to how many will be at the soccer field cheering on teams.
“We will have about 500 people down there on Saturday.”
In year two the organizers are looking forward to continuing what Will started.
“We want to continue his legacy in year two,” he said. “Will had a passion for soccer and helping individuals that were going through cancer and their families.”
Gurzynski said the organizers are looking forward to continuing to make a difference in families that are struggling in the community by raising funds for them.
Patricia Ezdebski, on behalf of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, said the second annual soccer tournament is almost bittersweet.
“Will wanted his legacy to be helping people,” she said. “Will’s desire was how can we bring greater awareness to this journey and how can we combat it,”
Ezdebski said Will wanted to give people something they could actively do.
“Everybody thinks about it. You find someone that you know or a friend of a friend or a family member, there is always thoughts and prayers, which are always very appreciated,” she said. “Will wanted something active, what can actually be done, which was a huge part of his legacy.”
The soccer tournament and the lemonade stands are things people can actively do to help.
“Every little bit helps,” Ezdebski said. “It is not just one thing. It is a lot of people doing a lot of small things together. Those turn into one really great big thing.”
Will’s desire for his family was to remain active by carrying on his lemonade stand and the soccer tournament and for his dad, Jamie, to start a big buck night all to benefit the Childhood Cancer Campaign.
“We have done all of these things because those are the things he asked of us,” Jamie said. “The campaign helps so many people. Once you get to know people who are involved with it, it pulls you in even more. These things have been a great blessing for us.”
Flewelling said he and his wife, Jenn, will and his three daughters all plan to play again this year.
The support from the community has been great and it has been fun to get out and play, according to Flewelling.
The Childhood Cancer Campaign is currently assisting six families in the area according to Ezdebski.
“It is the most that we have had in active treatments at one time.”