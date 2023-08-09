Rev. Norman H. Letsinger is being remembered by friends as a thoughtful, caring man who found beauty in wood, lived his theology, loved his family, and was humble, gentle and kind.
“There was never a more straight-shooting guy I’ve known, in life and everything … He was a great guy,” Bruce Patterson, a Mason County Sheriff’s Office retiree, woodworker and member of the Western Michigan Old Engine Club said.
The two were best of friends, Patterson said.
“I was the first person he met in Mason County.”
When Letsinger and his wife, Bonnie, moved to Mason County in 1976 from his home state of Missouri, they rented a house from Art Lister that was down the road from the Patterson’s Summit Township home, but couldn’t find it when they arrived, Patterson recalled.
So, the Letsingers stopped at the Patterson house for guidance. After conversation and after the Letsingers left, Patterson said his wife Genette told him “I don’t want you swearing around that guy. I think he’s a preacher.”
It’s a memory the Pattersons have chuckled over in the ensuing decades since that first meeting.
Over the years, Letsinger served as assistant pastor at Ludington United Methodist Church, youth pastor at United Methodist Church of Scottville, and 21 years as lead pastor of Bachelor Evangelical Covenant Church in Sheridan Township.
Patterson said he spent a lot of time helping restore the house at the Letsingers’ Windy Hills Farm in Custer Township.
“I liked Nom a lot,” he said. “You probably couldn’t find anybody who didn’t like Norm.”
“He liked his wood-turning a lot.”
Letsinger was a founding member of the local Wood Turners Club.
Fellow founding member David Peterson, former Michigan State University Extension agent for Mason County, first met Letsinger professionally when visiting Letsinger’s hardwood tree nursery and organic farm.
“He just loved his nursery, loved his trees. Loved spending the time on it,” Peterson said.
About 2011 Letsinger talked to Peterson about wood turning and forming a club.
“He kept it so simple: No dues, no officers, no (formalities). Just a bunch of guys who wanted to turn wood. Norm didn’t want go get it over-organized,” Peterson said.
“Norm’s sense of humor really came out at these meetings. He always had something new and different that we could always learn from.
“We always had a show-and-tell … We brought stuff to show off. It was a lot of fun.”
About 10-12 people participated roughly once a month at various places and often at Dave Knudsen’s shop until COVID-19 “kind of ruined it.” Peterson said.
Letsinger not only had a knack for seeing beauty in wood – especially wood stained by rot or with other “imperfections” – he could teach wood turning by breaking lessons into the simplest, easy-to-understand steps.
“He was my mentor. That was a big thing. He always said, ‘I always want to see what God put inside that chunk of wood.’ He said that so many times,” Peterson said.
It turns out God put a lot of beauty in wood that Letsinger not only could see, but bring out for others to see both in turning wood and other forms of woodworking.
“He could make wood look beautiful. He had a knack for that,” Patterson said.
“Most woodworkers liked perfect grain,” Peterson said. “We always liked the wood that was stained or discolored, because it made for more attractive pieces. Burls were highly coveted.
“Norm never passed a tree stump he didn’t like,” the obituary placed by his family states.
“... He was a master of wood, from identifying trees to building houses, turning vases and making guitars.”
“People loved to give Norm pieces of wood. They just loved it,” Peterson said
“People were so generous; I never knew Norm to buy wood. That was because he was so fantastic in dealing with people.”
Pieces from a dead, rotted Camperdown elm from the parking lot behind Stearns Hotel in downtown Ludington kept the club in wood for a while. Another time, Peterson recalls, Letsinger headed to DeWitt where a dead burled maple had been offered. Burl wood filled the back of a pick-up. Another time it was a box elm donated from Free Soil.
Generally — maybe always — Letsinger would donate pieces he turned for charity sales or, in some cases, if sold, the money would go to a charity, Peterson said.
Peterson said Letsinger would glean stumps from cut down orchards seeking to find the graft marks where wood of two different trees forms a scar. One side of a scar is one type of cherry tree; the other side is a different type.
Norm would bring out that scar and sometimes use it during a wedding he’d perform telling the couple like the wood in front of them, they were two individuals now made one, Peterson said.
SK Osborn and Laurie McKinven-Copus saw another side of Letsinger. He was part of the UMC of Ludington’s Ministry of Presence team that ministers to women incarcerated at the Mason County Jail.
“Norm Letsinger had a heart for justice and mission,” McKinven-Copus said.
“I was privileged to accompany him a few times when he preached for the women inmates at Mason County Jail. He would read from his well-worn Bible, and quietly and earnestly deliver a message of good news. He was a sincere, kind, devout gentleman.”
“He was a wonderful voice on our team to the women who are incarcerated,” Osborn said. “He was so gentle with them and his message was from his heart to their heart. He just let it pour forth… He lived his theology and it was so evident with the ladies.”
Many area people might have encountered Letsinger demonstrating a foot-powered lathe at the Western Michigan Old Engine Club annual event. Fewer might know he went to Haiti on mission trips with UMC where he brought materials and built a pedal-powered lathe and taught Haitians how use it.
Patterson said Letsinger preached at WMOEC Old Engine Days Sunday morning services.
“He could make a sermon out of how to repair a plow. When he got done you wanted to come to Jesus. I don’t know how he did that,” he said.
Patterson said he asked Letsinger for guidance when he began doing substitute preaching at St. Paul UMC. “That was a big help to me,” he said.
“He just lived a life we all should live. He lived by example,” Patterson said. “He was a swell guy. I’m going to miss him horrible. I’ve been crying for a week.”
A service celebrating “Pastor Norm’s” life and ministry will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 14 at the Ludington United Methodist Church, 5810 W. Bryant Road. Visitation is Sunday, from 2-5 p.m. at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville, and on Monday from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service at the church.