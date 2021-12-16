A large number of people walked through Foster Elementary School Thursday evening as a part of a trio of open houses at elementary schools within Ludington Area Schools.
Almost everyone who walked through the doors has some memory of the school on Foster Street that served the district in every facet from kindergarten through the 12th grade.
Foster, like Franklin and Lakeview elementary schools, will be torn down in the coming months as the children at the three schools plus those at Pere Marquette Early Childhood Center will be in one building — the new Ludington Elementary School — off of Bryant Road in Pere Marquette Township.
Franklin will become a parking lot for the expanded secondary school complex. Lakeview’s property is planned to be subdivided with single-family housing expected to be built. And Foster’s property is planned to become multi-family housing.
That left Thursday for one last glimpse of what was, and the community did that and then some.
One area that caught the eye on many was a table of old yearbooks. People would stop and look ate pictures of classmates and reminisce about time spent at the school.
Anne Pettigrew, who went to high school at Foster, asked Principal Brian Dotson if he would show her the old music room, located in the basement of Foster.
Pettigrew said she played French horn in the band during high school but remembers walking from Lakeview Elementary to Foster before she was in high school for band.
Pettigrew said her mother, Margaret Lunde, graduated from high school at Foster in 1927 and her two sons went to elementary school at Foster.
Pettigrew said she had three-and-a-half years of high school at Foster before moving to the new school building in 1957.
“I went to school here, and I wanted to graduated from here but the new high was built and I had to graduate from the new building,” she said.
Pettigrew, who lived close to Foster School, said it was a handy school because it was right in the neighborhood.
She said her sons are now in their 50s, and she just wanted toe walk through the school one more time to see how much it has changed throughout the years.
“There has been a lot of changes since they were in school,” she said. “They had a more open layout when they were in school.”
Foster Elementary has had a lot of uses, according to Pettigrew.
Dotson said he was happy with the turnout for the open house on Thursday.
“This exceeded my expectations,” Dotson said. “The community really came out. Some people wanted to see particular parts of the building, and to be able to take them there and watch their face glow from memories is really something.”
“Tonight was the chance to come back and remember where the music room was or to come back and remember where the stage was and what happened on the stage years ago and relive those times.
“Tonight was an opportunity to take picture because the building will not be around forever. It was a chance t preserve those memories,” he said
Thursday was a chance for Tristan Mcjimsey to see the building one more time before it is gone.
“It was a chance to relive some memories,” he said.
Like many others on Thursday, Mcjimsey was looking for his old classrooms and talking with members of the current Foster staff who were on hand to greet and share stories about the school.
Foster was not the only school who held an en house on Thursday, Franklin Elementary open their doors to the community as well.
Many parents, former students, current students and more did something at Franklin Elementary School that others had an opportunity to do earlier in the week — and typically goes against what every parent wants to see — writing on the walls.
Pictures, messages and more were drawn on the white-painted blocks throughout the school. Most of the kids at Franklin drew their images and wrote their names during art class this week in the run-up to the closing of the school. Thursday night, during the open house, more messages were written.
Beth Kirby added a few pictures next to her name on the wall. One represented a dead cat that was brought in for show-and-tell one year. Another was a mouse that was found in the bottom of the boot a girl wore to school. There was a picture of a snake that was believed to be loose at the school after it was brought there. Finally, a spider was drawn for a tarantula that made its escape and found its way in a quiet corner of Kirby’s room.
There were hugs, plenty of mask-covered smiles and lots of laughs as people toured the building. In the gym, old yearbooks, record books, photos and more were on a pair of tables.