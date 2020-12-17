The staff and volunteers at the Ludington Area Senior Center called it heartwarming that the community showed up to support the center’s Angel Tree program.
Vickie Collins, director of center, said they were worried that the pandemic would prevent people from being able to donate their time and energy for the program, which ensures seniors in Mason County who don’t have living relatives or family in the area have presents to open on Christmas.
Each senior’s name and the type of gift they would like is written on a tag and usually people from the community come to the center to pick a tag from the Christmas tree.
But with the pandemic and the center currently closed, Collins said much of the assigning of gifts for supporters to purchase was done over the phone.
Rayma Burgette, program coordinator and assistant to the director, would text people the items seniors wanted.
“It was very different this year,” Collins said.
Collins and Burgette said there were several groups in the community who went above and beyond this year to make sure each and every wish was fulfilled.
UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries and Metalworks employees took tags, continuing a tradition of supporting the Angel Tree program over the years.
“We had one home that responded very late and we wondered, ‘Can we even do this?’ But Whitehall stepped up,” Collins said.
The Mason County TWIG group — which stands for Together We Inspire Generosity — was also a contributor and made homemade scented play-dough.
The senior center also wanted to thank the Ludington City Hall staff and the city commissioners who bought presents.
“The tags went quick this year,” said Nancy Parker, a volunteer.
Collins said there is also a “Secret Santa” who buys all of the stamps each year.
Church Women United and Herman Construction Fund of the Community Foundation for Mason County both made monetary donations.
The senior center asks not only for what the residents want, but what they need. Each person is given two to three gifts.
“So that they know they are thought of,” Collins said.
In all, 170 presents will be handed to area seniors this year.
Eight long-term care facilities and nursing homes, plus individual seniors, were the recipients of wrapped presents and additional gifts as well.
Each home was given board games for the residents to play and the Area Agency on Aging donated “quarantine bags” with items such as masks, toilet paper, thermometers and more. People in the community also dropped off popcorn, candy, cookies and other goodies.
Collins said they were concerned at first that the homes wouldn’t be interested due to concerns of spreading the COVID-19 virus, but most of them decided to participate.
“It thought they would be nervous and there wouldn’t be as many homes,” she said.
The Angel Tree preparations began in October. The senior center has only a handful of staff and volunteers at this time because it’s temporarily closed. Collins said the Angel Tree program wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of the volunteers.
Sharon Tushek made all of the tags, Kerry Scrivens wrapped the presents and Parker addressed more than 300 of the Christmas cards the center sends to all its patrons.
The volunteers said there were a few unusual requests that the center itself had to track down, such as Harley-Davidson paraphernalia and model cars.
Scrivens said she didn’t realize until she started volunteering how many seniors in the area needed help.
“The community needs to know,” she said.
The distribution began on Wednesday.
The homes scheduled times to pick up their residents’ gifts. Members of the senior center staff thought that would be safer, so volunteers wouldn’t be entering the homes of higher-risk individuals.
Cheyenne Butler and Tameria Mcinnon from Whippoorwill Knoll in Scottville arrived at 12:30 p.m., saying their residents were going to be so excited to get the presents.
The senior center will also be providing Christmas meals next week for select individuals.