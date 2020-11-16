Radiant Church will be hosting the annual Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner this year.
The free dinner is traditionally made by and served at Emanuel Lutheran Church. This would have been the 34th year, but due to constraints on using the church kitchen, Emanuel Lutheran decided it wouldn’t be possible.
Radiant stepped up and said it would see it through just for 2020.
“About a month ago, I was out to eat with (the Rev.) Father Mic (Shriver) and he was telling us that because of COVID-19 and restrictions on building use at the church, they weren’t able to do the Thanksgiving Day dinner. We offered to pick it up for one year so it wouldn’t be dropped,” said the Rev. Jerry Theis, lead pastor at Radiant. “They loved the idea.”
Vicki Dorrell, who organizes the event for Emanuel Lutheran, sent Theis the information Radiant would need.
The churches are neighbors, with Emanuel Lutheran located on Danaher Street and Radiant on South Washington Avenue only two blocks away.
“We’ve had a really good hand-off and relationship with them,” Theis said. “It’s good to know that churches that are completely different in style of worship and congregations… have these things in common that unite us.”
People who attend the dinner each year can expect a few changes. There won’t be indoor dining and people who want a dinner must contact the church, either by calling (231) 845-9596 or emailing dinner@radiantcoast.org.
There will be two options available from noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26 — free delivery or pick-up. Theis said some people might be more comfortable with one than the other, but either way, the church is happy to help.
“Typically the people this ministers to would in the higher-risk category as far as existing health conditions and age,” he said. “This dinner has a long history and we’re glad it’s still going to happen.”
Theis said the church isn’t expecting the usual 400-plus dinner requests because people are being asked to take another step by calling or emailing, though they will be prepared for those numbers just in case.
He added that because of people losing their jobs and fewer people traveling to see relatives this year, there could also be more people in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.
The church was asked to have an estimate number of dinners sent to the caterer by Nov. 22.
“We don’t really know what to expect,” Theis said.
There has been a steady stream of calls and emails so far. He said it’s been quite the experience hearing peoples stories.
“When I slow down and start reading some of (the emails), it’s really heartbreaking,” he said. “It’s someone who’s lost a job and can’t afford Thanksgiving this year. They don’t need to give their stories... but that’s the general tone of almost everyone. When you read that, you can’t help but know this really isn’t about the logistics, the finances, or even the meal. A meal comes and goes in minutes and they’ll be hungry again in six hours. It’s for them to know that they’re loved and someone actually cares.”
Theis said this isn’t the only way for people in Mason County to know they’re cared about. There are many other ministries and nonprofits that do that. This event, and the reach it has, speaks to the kindness Emanuel Lutheran has shown year after year.
“We have no intentions of doing (Thanksgiving) moving forward, not because we don’t want to, but because this is their thing,” he said.
This won’t be Radiant’s first rodeo, though.
The church hosts an annual Christmas Eve dinner, though that is expected to look a bit different this year as well.
“Christmas Eve dinner will be exactly like this... for this year,” Theis said.
Radiant has hired Glory Anne’s Catering, which the church has used for events before.
The meals will include all the traditional staples and trimmings — turkey, mashed potatoes, fruit-based pie and more.
“And utensils. Everything you would need from start to finish for a nice Thanksgiving meal,” he said. “We want to do our very best to honor and love people, and sometimes the way you do that is by giving them a great meal.”
Most importantly, he said, is that both pick-up and delivery will be contact-free.
The church brought its plan to District Health Department No. 10 and received its stamp of approval.
“Every volunteer will be masked. People handling the food will wear gloves,” he said. “Please, stay in your car, we’ll bring it right to your vehicle or deliver it right to your house, if that’s what you asked for.”
Volunteers will also be required to complete a health screening with a temperature check.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up through the church’s website, www.radiantcoast.org, or on its Facebook page. Donations can be made on the website by selecting the “missions” tab under “donate.” They are also accepting canned goods, such as pie filling, which can be dropped off at the church, 409 S. Washington Ave.