Radiant Church is again hosting its Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner, free and open to anyone and everyone in the community, from noon to 2 p.m. on the big day, Nov. 24.
Event coordinator Shelby Brown told the Daily News the dinner is a chance for people in the community to gather in joy and gratitude at the church, located at 409 S. Washington Ave. in Ludington.
“It’s for anyone in the Mason County area … to come together, with no string attached,” Brown said. “We don’t expect anything. We just want to offer a great meal for the people in the area.”
Brown said the church also takes meals to individuals unable to leave their homes.
“It’s an opportunity to bring a warm meal to those who are homebound,” she said.
The church has been serving the Thanksgiving dinner since 2020.
Prior to that, in 2015, the church took over the Christmas Eve dinner from Emanuel Lutheran Church. That event is now hosted by Community Church of Ludington, but Radiant has kept up with the Thanksgiving event.
Hundreds of people attend each year, according to Brown.
“Last year we served 600 people, and I think it’s been pretty steady around that number — or growing up — to that point,” Brown said. “We’re kind of expecting that or a little bit more this year.”
The meal offerings change from year to year, Brown said, but the meal always consists of turkey, pie and variations on “all the trimmings.”
The church has never had a shortage of food, Brown said, adding that there’s usually plenty of leftovers that are given out to volunteers and people who help prepare meals in the kitchen.
“It never goes to waste, but we’ve never run out,” she said.
Radiant has plenty of volunteers who are more than happy to help with the dinner, but Brown said there are always additional opportunities to help.
Anyone interested in volunteering can find more information at www.radiantcoast.org, in the “Events” section. Prospective volunteers can also call the church office at (231) 845-9596.
To reserve a meal for home delivery, call the church or email dinner@radiantcoast.org by Sunday, Nov. 20.
“We absolutely love being able to serve the community in this way and we’re thankful for all of our volunteers and those that give their time,” Brown said. “We look forward to being abel to bless those in the community.”