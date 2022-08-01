Groundwater contamination from one of Ludington’s former industrial firms is continuing to dissipate, a recent round of testing showed.
Levels of cyanide and another toxic chemical coming from the former Straits Steel and Wire plant are trending downward, according to Jarrett Hale, environmental quality analyst with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
“Right now, I would say the level of concern is pretty low,” Hale said, adding that the contamination is “pretty looked-after.”
“It shouldn’t be reaching any of the surface water, and no one should be drinking it.”
Contamination seeps from the plant at 902 N. Rowe St. and travels through the groundwater in a “plume” that fans out to the northwest, toward Cartier Park and Lincoln Lake.
With samples taken every April and September from dozens of monitoring wells in the plume, officials are keeping an eye on two particular chemicals: cyanide and hexavalent chromium.
Those chemicals were used on the property to apply chrome plating to refrigerator racks from the 1940s to the early ‘90s, when remediation efforts began.
Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogen when inhaled or ingested, and exposure to cyanide can be fatal.
In the April sampling, hexavalent chromium increased in one monitoring well located inside the plant.
But the jump from a non-detectable amount of the chemical to 4,500 micrograms per liter is still a reduction from prior years, Hale said.
Cyanide levels also increased at one monitoring well, Hale said, which is near the Cartier Park Pathway trailhead on Bryant Road.
It was measured at 16 micrograms per liter, up from 2.5 in September 2021. But he said that’s still a decrease from the maximum detected, 55 micrograms per liter, in March 2013.
“We expect fluctuations in the contaminant levels, and that’s why they monitor over time,” he said.
The contaminated groundwater is captured by a “purge well” in Cartier Park and pumped into Lincoln Lake through the city storm sewer.
Each year, SSW samples the lake discharge for contamination. No cyanide was detected in samples taken in September 2020 and 2021.
While the 2021 discharge sample contained hexavalent chromium at a level of 7.9 micrograms per liter, that’s still below the state’s long-term exposure limit of 11 micrograms per liter.
Jake Riley, an environmental quality analyst at EGLE, said he doesn’t “think (SSW has) had any issues, or anything like that, with not meeting our water quality limits.”
A city ordinance prohibits the installation of wells and the use of groundwater in the area of the contaminated groundwater plume.
Areas of the SSW plant, now owned by Floracraft, were injected in 2014 with calcium polysulfide to reduce its chromium output, Hale said.
City Councilor Kathy Winczewski stays up-to-date on the monitoring and delivered a summary of the most recent data at a June committee meeting.
“I think (SSW) is the most responsible. They invite me … to come in and look at their testing, and they’re doing great, but I think it’s nice to have a second eye on what’s going on,” she said.