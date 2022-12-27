The Music Sparks Meaning summer concert series is coming to Manistee’s Rotary Gazebo at First Street Beach.
Noah Cameron and his family started the Forest Trail Music Festival three years ago on their property in Free Soil and through that festival, Cameron has started creating a nonprofit called Music Sparks Meaning.
“We decided to start Music Sparks Meaning because we can always do more,” he said. “The festival is amazing and incredibly fulfilling, but there are goals I have for this area outside of what the festival can accomplish by itself. Having the non-profit structure is a way to bridge the gap between what I see as the professional music world and the world of music academia. It also allows us to create more opportunities for the community to experience and get excited about live music.”
Cameron stated the meaning behind their mission is very simple, “to help people find meaning through music. This can take many different forms, whether helping people pick up an instrument, networking, exposing people to music that they have never known they loved or just showing people the sheer enjoyment of live music. We think that promoting the idea that music can be a catalyst for personal growth and happiness is a step towards bettering our lives and communities.”
Hosting a concert series at First Street Beach is just one of the ways Cameron wants to use his nonprofit as a way to collect donations, but to also share the experience of live music with anyone who is interested in attending the free concerts.
“Music Sparks Meaning plans to engage in several projects in an attempt to further our mission,” Cameron said. “One thing we want to do is bring the experience of live music to as many people as possible, not just students. Music can be a gateway to personal growth and joy for everyone. Bringing that atmosphere to people whether they play an instrument or not is important as a community.”
Along with the concerts, the nonprofit would like to help anyone who is interested in music or learning to play an instrument an opportunity to do so with the help from funds they raise through different events they host.
“Music means something different to everyone,” Cameron said. “While there is value in it, there doesn’t always need to be a cookie-cutter lesson/music plan to help someone achieve their musical goals. We want to empower the students to take charge of their education and be able to grow in a way that is in line with their passion. We hope to be able to provide free/reduced cost lessons to facilitate this. We want to help people see what music can be.
“Oftentimes, students will be limited by band and orchestra programs in school and never have the opportunity to discover or follow their musical passion because of these restraints. We think a great first step is to expose the youth to different, unique forms of music that might spark an interest, then follow up by providing them the opportunity to explore that interest further.”
Cameron has many connections in the music world thanks to hosting a music festival, and he is going to use those connections to not only book performers, but also to link up performers with local talent that could benefit from more exposure.
“We want to bring in a variety of top-notch acts from around the state and possibly country,” Cameron said. “A goal we set for the series is to have a student or community member play an opening set, then have the main band play their set, followed by a closing song where they play together. We are still in the programming process for this summer, but we want to give an opportunity for ambitious students to play for a crowd alongside professional musicians.”
Cameron and his family hosted a Summer Sunset Series last summer at their property, but he wanted to find a way to host live music, but not have to create a barrier for some people to attend by charging an entrance fee.
“We tried our first summer series on the festival grounds last year, and it was incredible,” he said. “We had a great response and made amazing memories. I didn’t like that we had to charge people admission to see it, though. By creating a separate non-profit, we are able to access more donations, grants and fundraisers to have a summer concert series that is free and more centrally located, while also bringing in the same world-class musicians that a ticketed event would.”
Cameron is still waiting on the non-profit application as of now, but he is hopeful that it will be all set before the end of March. Concerts will be held at 6-9 p.m. June 3 and 17 and July 1, 15 and 29. For more information or to get involved, go to musicsparksmeaning.org or email Cameron at musicsparksmeaning@gmail.com.
“We plan to run largely on donations, grants, and raffles at the concerts,” he said. “Funds will be allocated on a case by case basis aligning with our mission and projects, prioritizing educational outreach. We want to raise money for fall 2023 to partner with schools and after-school programs to provide workshops, lessons, and really get people excited about what music can be.
“We want to start locally this year with Manistee, Ludington and possibly Onekama. The concert series is a way to fundraise and spread awareness while also providing an awesome standalone experience. We hope that we can showcase more possibilities and ignite passion and inspire people to get involved with music at all levels.”