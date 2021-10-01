Ludington Area School District’s current — and, possibly, future — bus drivers spent parts of Friday in scenes that might be familiar from driver’s training: driving around cones in barren parking lots.
The bus drivers started the day with an obstacle course in the Cornerstone Baptist Church parking lot. Several drivers took turns backing two school buses through cones, first in a 90-degree turn, then a 360-degree maneuver.
Then in the afternoon, anyone could walk up to two buses behind Ludington High School and take one for a spin.
With an LASD bus driver instructing them at their side, test drivers hooked the bus around the outside of the school’s parking lot, zig-zagged through a line of cones and backed the bus into two adjacent rows of cones.
After his test drive, and with an application in his hand, Juan Gomez told the Daily News he’s always wanted a commercial driver’s license, and couldn’t pass up the free trial. He was just a little surprised he got in the driver’s seat.
“I was thinking it was a stick-shift. I didn’t know it was automatic,” Gomez said. “I don’t mind. It’s a piece of cake.”
Test driver Trevon Wenzel had already applied, but hadn’t driven a bus before Friday. He said, “it really wasn’t that bad once I got going,” and backing up was “pretty fun.”
The event serves each year as a recruitment drive. This year, the need is particularly pressing as four bus drivers recently left the district, and with the upcoming consolidation of the city’s elementary schools, several more drivers will likely be needed, said LASD Transportation Director Deborah Wilsey.
All new hires start off as substitutes, Wilsey said, and that’s what they need right now. The district has just enough drivers to cover its 15 routes, but if a driver can’t make it to work, Wilsey or another licensed staff member has to step in.
In September, the school district announced that student-athletes wouldn't be bused to events that require leaving the school before 4:15 p.m. due to a lack of substitute drivers.
Applicants must submit to a background check, a $60 fingerprint scan and a Department of Transportation physical exam paid for by the school. They’ll apply for a temporary commercial driver’s license, undergo paid training and a driver’s test in Muskegon, paid for one time by the school. Then, new hires undergo three more days of paid training as well as ride-alongs to learn their routes.
Wilsey said driving school buses for LASD is “very rewarding.” When she started driving buses, she “fell in love with it.”
Those interested in driving for Ludington schools can expect a work environment with plenty of camaraderie, Wilsey said.
“They always tease each other because when they find out it’s somebody’s birthday … because it’s tradition," Wilsey said. "If it’s your birthday you have to bring donuts in. If it falls on the weekend, don’t worry — they’re going to remind you.”
The morning obstacle course was intended not only to fortify the drivers’ backing skills, but also to warm them up to adjusting and using their mirrors.
“One of the things that all of us have issues with at times is … making sure we understand our mirror is our friend,” said Michael Seymour, a bus driver and trainer for the district.
“When we understand how to use those mirrors perfectly, along with the pivot point on the bus, then we won't have any problem putting that bus where we need to be … without hitting any children, and that’s our main goal.”
It was a little before 9 a.m., and the sun was low and shining bright through the trees, but bus driver Jeffrey Herrick didn’t let that get in the way of a successful run through the course.
“It was a great day,” Herrick said. “That sun is extremely bright, but I didn’t knock any cones over, so all is good.”