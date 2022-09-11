Practice makes perfect.
After falling short of the Miss Ludington Area crown last year, Arianna Smith earned top honors in this year’s competition Sunday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
“I’m kind of in disbelief right now,” she said minutes after winning. “I’m trying to soak it all in and, like, trying to process everything. It’s really amazing.”
According to her, it was an extra measure of self-assurance that made the difference this time around.
“Definitely more confidence coming into this year, like with vocal ability,” said Smith, who sang for the show’s talent portion. “Definitely more, like, confident in my skin.”
A freshman music education major at Grand Valley State University, her new title netted her a $1,000 scholarship — as well as the crown, sash, flowers.
Next, she’ll head to the Miss Michigan competition in June 2023, and if she wins, it will be on to Miss America. Meanwhile, she will find ways to advance her chosen social impact initiative, “healing the mind with the power of music.”
She said she could collaborate with a former choir director to work with middle and high school choirs, and “make appearances other places, trying to get people plugged into music.”
She said her three fellow competitors “were really amazing,” thanking them for being “so supportive the entire time” and adding that they were “really goofy backstage.”
“I really hope that they’ll run again next year and hopefully get a crown,” she said.
Smith also won the award for best talent, and another $1,000 scholarship, for her solo vocal performance of “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from “The Phantom of the Opera,” which she dedicated to “people who are battling depression and who have fallen victim to suicide.”
Fellow candidate Athena Dila was named runner-up and earned the show’s Community Service Award, which came with a $500 scholarship. She also won the congeniality award, which is determined by asking each candidate who among them showed “true warmth and friendship.”
The People’s Choice Award, determined by audience vote, went to Andrea Shoop.
Candidates submitted to private interviews with the five-judge panel before the show began, and each took an additional question on stage before introducing their social impact initiative.
Smith was asked how women can best handle body shaming. She called for women to speak up “in a kind manner” against inappropriate comments.
Dila, whose initiative was helping elementary-aged students deal with mental health struggles, was asked what the biggest problem facing young people is today.
She said it is climate change, adding that individuals’ choices can make a difference.
Janet Andersen, a panel judge who is also a county commissioner, asked MacIntosh what Mason County could change to attract young people to live here.
MacIntosh, whose initiative was spreading awareness of the arts, advocated for bolstering the area’s fine arts offerings, adding that the arts boost people’s confidence.
Shoop, promoting the local nonprofit Childhood Cancer Campaign with her initiative, was asked whether personal interaction has been sidelined in recent years by social media.
She said social media has dampened people’s personalities as they vie to be perceived in certain ways. But she said she liked an app called BeReal, which is built for sharing genuine, in-the-moment content.
The talent portion of the night also featured a self-composed jazz clarinet solo from MacIntosh, a contemporary dance from Dila set to “lights,” and a gymnastic dance from Shoop set to electronic music.
The previous Miss Ludington Area, Allison Kaatz, returned to the LACA stage to share some of her experiences since being crowned last year.
Kaatz, whose social impact initiative was based around burn victim advocacy, said one of her favorite things was meeting a burned boy at a burn clinic in Grand Rapids.
“I was able to talk to him and just listen,” she said, adding that when she herself got second-degree burns on both her arms, “I didn’t have anybody besides my mom who listened to me, and it was very hard for me to get through that experience.”
She said she’s been to approximately 15 schools to talk about burn safety and fire awareness, and went to the Ludington Fire Department to donate sunscreen products.
Now on the competitive dance team at Aquinas College, Kaatz also brought that talent to the stage with a dance routine set to “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara.
At one point, several consecutive spins prompted the audience to break out in applause.