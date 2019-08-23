In observation of National Recovery Month in September, and to honor individuals and families who have experienced or been affected by substance abuse and addiction, the Connexion Point treatment and recovery organization is preparing to host its second Walk for Recovery Awareness on Saturday, Sept. 7.
The walk will take place from noon to 2 p.m. in the walking loop at Cartier Park, and Abbie Vida, Connexion Point’s communications coordinator, said everyone is welcome.
The event, which organizers hope to turn into an annual tradition after a successful first year in 2018, is an opportunity for togetherness and fellowship, and a time to educate people about addiction, chemical dependency and recovery.
“It’s about breaking a stigma,” Vida told the Daily News.
The theme for the walk is Communities in Recovery, which Vida said is an important phrase that signifies understanding and compassion.
“Knowing that our community is in recovery is knowing, for example, when you get a job, you’re going to run into more people who are in recovery than people who are in active use,” she said. “It’s knowing that you can go to your employer and tell them that you’re in recovery and you’re not going to be looked down for being in that lifestyle.”
It’s also a time to remember those who have lost their lives to addiction and chemical dependency, and to celebrate the efforts of individuals who are in treatment, attempting to overcome addiction. Signs bearing the names and images of those people will be placed along the walking loop for participants to view — a reminder that, if they’re struggling, they’re not alone.
Vida said Connexion Point is offering something new to walkers this year — for a $10 donation, organizers will make personalized signs to place along the loop during the walk.
In order to have a sign made in honor of a loved one, contact Connexion Point and make a donation by Friday, Aug. 30.
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.