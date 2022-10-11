Connexion Point is bringing back a retooled version of its annual fall fundraiser after a three-year absence.
The local substance-abuse treatment organization will host the Scream in the Night Haunted Drive-thru — formerly the Haunted Hayride — on Saturday at Ludington’s Cartier Park Campground.
The event is set to start at dusk, between 7 and 7:30 p.m., and continue until midnight.
Event organizer Beth Kirby said the change in format from a hayride to a drive-thru was brought on in part by the COVID-19 pandemic, which is what held the event back during the last two years. The drive-thru helps to reduce contact between people from different households.
It’s also just an easier way to get folks through the park’s attractions, she said.
“We just thought we’d be able to handle the flow of people better if it was a drive-thru,” Kirby said.
Attendees will be asked to approach in their vehicles from Lakeshore Drive, coming from the south, to minimize left turns onto the park grounds.
For those who show up, there will be plenty of attractions, according to Kirby.
“We have a variety of different types of scenes,” she said. “We have scenes that are built around animatronics with motion sensors, and among those will be some live people who are dressed up.”
The haunted drive-thru will also be some video-based tableaus that “might feature an illusion of some witches or zombies,” Kirby said, adding that there will be a full moon, too.
She said though there will be some jumps and scares, ultimately the family event will be “PG or PG-13, if we had to rate it.”
Kirby said the Ludington High School robotics team — the O-Bots — was a huge help in getting the animatronics in order.
“They put lots of hours into that,” she said.
She also thanked the Ludington Fire Department, which will also be on hand for one of the scenes, along with Ludrock and the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads.
Kirby said she hopes the event will bring some attention back to the services Connexion Point offers to the community.
“Not only is it a service to the community, we also feel like it will help bring awareness of what Connexion Point is, and that we have a program to help people with drug and alcohol addictions,” she said.
Connexion Point is “anxious” to get the event started again, according to Kirby.
“We’re really excited,” she said. “We’ve put a lot of time and effort and money into making and creating the scenes and we’re ready to get it going again.”
The cost to enter is $5, and funds will go toward Connexion Point’s operational costs, such as upkeep at the Boon House, the organization’s home for individuals in recovery.
Kirby said there are some projects at the house that need to be funded, and general maintenance is also an expense.
In 2019 and 2018, the Haunted Hayride brought in about $4,000. Kirby said the goal is to surpass that amount with the first haunted drive-thru event.
For more information about Connexion Point and its services, visit www.connexionpointinc.com.