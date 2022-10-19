The Great Lakes Fishing Consent Decree was extended 45 days beyond its expiration that was set for Sept. 30 by U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney, according to an order he signed Sept. 28.
Maloney noted in his order that the two sides — the State of Michigan as the defendant and several tribes including the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians and the U.S. as plaintiffs — were nearing the completion of a draft success decree, but needed more time.
All but one of the tribes, the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, wanted a 45-day extension of negotiations; the Sault tribe wanted 90 days. The remaining tribes involved are the Bay Mills Indian Community, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians and the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
The new expiration date for the decree is Nov. 14.
The decree — which was initially reached in 2000 — affects fishing in the Great Lakes from Grand Haven to Alpena in lakes Michigan and Huron while also affecting most of eastern Lake Superior.
The waters — along with much of the land that is State of Michigan — were purchased from Native Americans in 1836. The Native Americans, though, retained fishing rights. The rights to the fishing between Native Americans and non-tribal fishermen has been negotiated under the supervision of federal judges since the mid-1980s.
Intervening parties
The consent decree may not be in place as soon as its extended date because two groups seeking to be parties to the case are appealing decisions by Maloney to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
In August, Maloney denied a motion by two interest groups to intervene in the negotiations. The Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources and the Bay de Hoc Great Lakes Sport Fishermen sought to intervene, saying the court was misled by the state. The groups say the state is not effectively representing them in the negotiations.
The groups were allowed to listen and give advice during the previous talks, but sought to be equal parties in the negotiations.
The two groups asked the court to reconsider its decision. They also wanted to stay the entry of a final consent judgment. Maloney denied the groups’ motion to reconsider his decision on Oct. 4.
The groups filed their notice to appeal Maloney’s decisions on Tuesday to the Circuit Court.