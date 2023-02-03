The Mason-Lake Conservation District kicked off its annual spring seedling tree sale Friday and orders are being accepted until March 1.
Dani McGarry, conservation district executive director, stated that the sale is open to anyone who is interested in planting trees, no matter the size of their property or the amount of trees they need to purchase.
“Anyone can buy seedlings,” she said. “For people looking to reforest a large area, they can buy thousands of trees. Some people may want a windbreak, or a privacy hedge, so that could be 10 trees/shrubs or hundreds, depending on their area.
“Some people might just want to add some native shrubs to their yard or garden for aesthetics, so they could buy species that flower or produce fruit and nuts.”
McGarry said the conservation district sells fruit trees for people starting backyard orchards, as well as trees to improve wildlife habitats on their properties.
“For more urban settings with limited room to plant, we also offer ‘big trees’ sold as single trees, which are great for planting in a yard, as well as strawberry plants for the garden,” McGarry said.
The conservation district is only offering pre-orders on seedlings and McGarry encourages those looking to order to do so as soon as they know what they’re looking for. She stated that there are usually around 225 pre orders each year and a couple dozen more buyers who show up to try to purchase any extra trees on pick up days.
“Orders are taken on a first-come, first-served basis and we may run out of stock,” she said. “All orders are subject to nursery availability. As in the past, people may print and mail in the order forms and payment, or they can use our online store through our website.”
Online ordering and order forms can be found at www.mason-lakeconservation.org.
Along with the seedlings offered, McGarry stated that the conservation district will also be offering other varieties of plants as well this year.
All the species are native with the exception of the fruit trees.
“This is to promote healthy ecosystems, and promote the idea of using native species, rather than using non-native or invasive species that can cause harm to the environment, economy and people,” McGarry said. “These species choices help to ensure that they are best suited to our climate and growing conditions. In a few cases, we offer species that are normally found a bit further south in the state. As we see climate change and warming in our area, these tree species will start to migrate and grow successfully further north in our area. Planting some of these species helps to assist that migration, so that we maintain a diverse forest system as climate changes.”
She added that native species are also a better and healthier food source for birds and wildlife.
People who are unsure about what trees are best for them can contact the conservation district office at (231) 757-3707.
McGarry stated that there will be multiple ways to pick up orders this year to help make it as convenient as possible for people.
There will be pick-up locations at Wenger Pavilion in Baldwin April 39 and at the Mason County Fairgrounds April 28-29.
“If we have any extra stock to sell, that will take place at the Ludington location only,” McGarry said. “We ask the people to specify their preferred pick-up location when they order.”
Due to the push of reforestation in the 1950s, the conservation district has been holding tree sales for more than 70 years, McGarry said.
“Based on our historical records, the district has been selling trees since about 1950, but probably earlier,” she said. “To help combat the problems of the dust bowl, one of the responses was reforestation. Our conservation district, called the Mason Soil Conservation District at the time, actually operated its own tree seedling nursery in Mason and Manistee Counties. Since then, many local nursery businesses have evolved, so we buy trees from them as wholesalers and then sell them at retail in smaller amounts to our customers. This also serves as our major fundraiser, since all services and programs are otherwise grant-funded.”
McGarry said any of the trees sold can thrive and mature if growers educate themselves on what species will do the best for their specific growing areas.
“This varies widely depending on the species and if they are planted in the best growing conditions,” McGarry said. “For example, an aspen tree may grow 3 feet per year in the sun where it does best, but only a few inches per year if planted in shade. The fruit trees that we sell will generally reach fruit-bearing age in three to five years, but only yield a small amount of fruit at that time.
“They keep growing taller and branching wider for decades, yielding more fruit as they age, if they are well cared for. Trees are a long-term investment; in most cases we are planting trees for the benefit of future generations. Many will take decades to fully mature, but the process of watching them grow and seeing how they change over the years can be very rewarding.”