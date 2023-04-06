SCOTTVILLE — Adam Wais enjoys the 80-acre parcel on Koenig Road he manages for healthy trees, habitat and which sports a log cabin, he his father and grandfather built.
Wednesday evening, the Mason-Lake Conservation District presented Wais with this year’s Outstanding Conservationist Award during the district's annual dinner in recognition of his efforts and his willingness to cooperate with and try management practices MLCD staff suggest.
Josh Shields, Forestry Assistance Program forester and wildlife biologist with Manistee and MLCD, noted Wais’ work on a forest management plan, management of red pine and hardwoods and a lot of sweat and effort in removing autumn olive from the property, are noteworthy.
Wais, who lives in Canton in suburban Detroit, also is the 2021 Lower Peninsula Tree Farmer of the Year. Wais’ Free Soil property will be the site of a “managing your habitat tree farm field day” on June 10.
Wais had nothing but praise for the staff of MLCD.
“These guys are unbelievable,” he said. “They go out of their way to help.”
He told of planting 700 trees with help from family one day on the property the family has owned since 1997. “That was a project,” he said.
Removing autumn olive was another project, one that requires ongoing maintenance. Wais said he prefers working on the land and trees to watching television.
Wais said he’s done a lot of learning over the years in managing the land, including taking part in a lot of “walk-throughs” on field days such as what will take place on his property in June.
Also nominated for this year’s Outstanding Conservationist award was Karen Daly.
Volunteer of the Year
Dani McGarry. MLCD executive director, presented the Volunteer of the Year Award to Armas Soorus and Joyce Durdel of the Little Manistee River Watershed.
McGarry said they helped develop the Little Manistee River Watershed management plan which will bring more people into the fold to help care for the river and its watershed. The river “is an amazing place to paddle and (the management plan) will help keep it that way. They’re the driving force behind that,” McGarry said.
Before presenting the award, McGarry said MLCD relies on volunteers and partner organizations in doing its work. Though among the oldest of conservation districts in Michigan as the seventh one formed, MLCD early during her tenure only had one staff member: McGarry. Today, with 12 on staff, volunteers and partner organizations remain critical to the district’s work, she said.
Also nominated for the award this year were Sara Bolan of AFFEW, Lisa Adams of Big Bass Lake and Steve Begnoche of Friends of Ludington State Park and Mason County Parks.
LOOKING AHEAD
McGarry noted this is the 81st annual meeting of the Mason-Lake Conservation District. Its first five-year strategic plan draft is now available for review on the district’s web site, https://www.mason-lakeconservation.org/.
She said it will help guide management of the district and activities it does or supports during the next five years. McGarry said the district would like input on the draft.
Prior to the meeting, MLCD programs and area partner conservation-related organizations had informational tables set up in the foyer of Our Savior Lutheran Church where the dinner took place for attendees to stop at and learn about a variety of programs.