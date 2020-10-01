PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Construction crews working on the future Safe Harbor Credit Union location took advantage of the good weather Wednesday, continuing to make progress on the new branch office.
In May, Safe Harbor announced plans to relocate from its current spot on Tinkham Avenue to the new 5511 W. U.S. 10 location. A groundbreaking for the new building was held in late July.
Work on the new branch is expected to be done by spring 2021.
Adam Johnson, president and CEO of the credit union, told the Daily News previously that the planned move is the result of continued membership growth, adding that the future location — in front of Shop-N-Save — was selected for the convenience of members.