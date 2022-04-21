Consumers Energy and DTE filed a federal suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court against the company that was working to upgrade the turbines at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant.
The two utility companies co-own the plant in Pere Marquette and Summit townships, just south of Ludington. The companies contracted with Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation, with a parent company of Toshiba Corporation, for a complete overhaul of the plant, including replacing each of the six turbines and more at a cost of $500 million. However, the companies now allege that Toshiba has breached the contract.
“Toshiba has failed to comply with its contractual commitments in multiple ways, including failing to meet contractual deadlines and providing faulty and defective work,” said Terry DeDoes, senior public information director for Consumers Energy, which manages the Ludington plant on behalf of both companies. “Though Consumers Energy and DTE have made many efforts to work with Toshiba to ensure it lived up to its commitments, Toshiba has failed to do so. Consumers Energy and DTE had no choice but to take legal action to hold Toshiba accountable and protect the companies’ customers.”
The Daily News reached out to Toshiba America Energy Systems’ media affairs office but did not receive a response by press time.
The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of Michigan’s Southern Division in U.S. District Court, alleges four areas of either breach of contract or breach of parent guaranty by Toshiba.
The companies claim Toshiba “delivered defective work and services affecting key components of the hydroelectric turbines, including the discharge ring extensions, main shaft seals and motor-operated disconnect switches. … The defects also make the promised 30-year service life impossible for the plant and will require more frequent (rather than reduced) maintenance. Toshiba has also failed to meet numerous contractual deadlines.”
The complaint states Toshiba instructed the companies “to use defective components ‘as is,’ and to wait and see if or when the components fail.” It also states Toshiba attempted to make repairs, but the company’s approach “has introduced even more defects and problems.”
Five of the six turbine generators have issues, according to the complaint.
“Even those five turbine generators were only recently placed back in service following Toshiba’s work, they already suffer from cracking and degradation in a crucial component,” the complaint states. “Toshiba has failed to correct those deficiencies despite more than a year of repeated demands from Consumers Energy and DTE.”
The companies do not state a monetary amount sought for damages, only to state they “will require substantial resources to correct.”
The companies seek to recover the damages and require Toshiba to pay for the work needed to complete the project. Consumers, DTE and Toshiba International began their contract in January 2011, but had an effective date of Oct. 15, 2010. The project was initially to be completed by June 1, 2020, but was pushed back to Dec. 31, 2020, after the sides negotiated the change in 2017.
“Toshiba experienced lengthy delays from the very start of the project,” the complaint states.
The companies admit that payments were withheld from Toshiba. Those withheld payments on invoices from Toshiba were because of “incomplete work on Units 1, 6 and 3; the liquidated damages for delay in achieving unit interim acceptance of Units 1, 6 and 3; and the costs associated with outstanding warranty items and Toshiba’s defective work.” They state those payments can be withheld “against losses associated with ‘defective work not remedied.’”
The amount withheld, the companies state in the claim, is less than the expected amounts owed “due to Toshiba’s incomplete, defective and tardy work.”
There are three areas where defective work was found, the companies allege. One was with discharge ring extensions. The rings were needed to extend the original discharge ring to accommodate the new runner that was designed, produced and installed by Toshiba. The companies allege “significant defects” in the rings installed for Units 2, 4 and 5 in fall 2019. More significant damage for the ring was around Unit 3 before it was completely installed, the claim states. It also states the rings must be replaced for all of the units except Unit 3.
Replacing these rings will take years, the companies state, as well as tens of millions of dollars or more per unit because each unit needs to be disassembled to get the work done.
“If a unit is estimated to last only 10 more years, then Consumers Energy and DTE must start planning now for a major outage affecting that unit, including by finding replacement sources of energy to serve millions of Michigan residents and businesses during that outage,” the companies state.
Main shaft seals are the second area where defective work is alleged. The seals prevent excessive water from the turbine and draft tube to reach dry areas of the plant’s interior. Toshiba’s initial seals had problems. Consumers and DTE state they insisted on an alternate seal design, but Toshiba refused.
The third alleged area of defect was in the motor-operated disconnect switches. The switches allow for each unit to either generate power or pump water. Four of five switches, the companies allege, “are unreliable, show degradation and are not repairable without significant modifications. The … switches selected by Toshiba have failed repeatedly,” the complaint states.
Finally, the companies allege there are several warranty issues that Toshiba “refused to or failed to remedy.” The companies state they filed 120 reports to Toshiba that were not addressed or completely resolved, and more than a third are a year old or older.