The federal lawsuit between Consumers Energy, DTE Energy and Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation over alleged flaws in the upgrades at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant could reach into late 2024, according to filings in the case file.
The utility companies sued Toshiba America Energy Systems Corporation, and its parent company Toshiba Corporation in April 2022. The utilities alleged breaches of contract by Toshiba, defective work during the turbine upgrades at the plant, failed to repair defects in a timely manner, and perform and complete the work according to a schedule set out between the parties.
The two sides agreed on an upgrade to the plant — co-owned by Consumers Energy and DTE Energy with Consumers owning a 51% share — that cost $500 million. The upgrade project was initially set to be completed by June 1, 2020, but it was pushed back to December 2020 after a negotiated change in 2017.
In a case management order signed by U.S. District Court Judge F. Kay Behm in the Eastern District of Michigan’s Southern Division, witness lists, expert witness lists and fact discovery is scheduled to last throughout 2023. Motions in the case are scheduled to be heard in early to mid-2024 with a jury trial expected to start in October 2024.
Behm signed the order on March 2, and an order referring conduct settlement conference to U.S. Magistrate Judge Curtis Ivy Jr. was signed last Friday.
Behm took on the case from U.S. District Judge Paul Borman after it was reassigned. Before the reassignment, Borman denied a motion to dismiss by Toshiba on Feb. 1.
In his ruling, Borman stated that at an in-person hearing on Sept. 29, 2022, that the utility companies stated a claim in each of their four counts in their initial complaint against Toshiba.
Borman also ruled that Toshiba’s request to limit damages “is premature at this stage.” Citing case law, he stated that remedies should the utilities are successful in their suit would be decided later.