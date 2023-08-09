Consumers Energy announced Wednesday it was issuing a request for proposal to explore the possibility of selling its 13 hydroelectric facilities — including the Tippy and Hodenpyl dams on the Manistee River.
According to a press release, the utility company hosted a series of public meetings about the dams’ future. Consumers stated it has four options regarding the dams, with one of those being a sale.
“It was very clear how important the reservoirs and our impoundments and our river hydro systems to the communities that we serve, both for the economic and recreational opportunities,” said Norm Kapala, vice president of generation operations.
Tippy Dam was built in 1918 and its capacity in megawatts was second-highest of the 13 behind the Hardy Dam on the Muskegon River. Tippy Dam generates 20.1 megawatts and 7.13 megawatts per day. Hodenpyl was built in 1925 and was the third-highest of the 13 dams. Hodenpyl generates 17 megawatts and 5.57 megawatts per day.
“Overall, these are over 100-year-old structures. They continue to need operations and maintenance and capital improvements. The $150 million… was due to those capital investments,” said Adam Monroe, executive director of hydro operations. “So, you’re upgrading those structures to ensure the safety, preventing any dam failure. That is our top priority. A significant portion of those costs is making the safe upgrades to comply with operation.”
The four possibilities of the dams was to retain and relicense the dam while meeting the regulatory requirements; surrender the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) license and sell the dams to a third-party owner; remove the dam and return the river to its natural state; and replace the dam with an alternative structure.
Consumers says that the 13 dams produce less than 1 percent of the energy used by its 2 million customers, and the expense of upkeep of the dams is part of the reason why the utility is exploring its options.
“I want to stress that no final decision has been made,” Kapala said of the options before Consumers. “We’re at the very beginning of this process. We’ll continue to explore all opportunities for our facilities across five river systems in Michigan.”
“As a part of this process, we need to go through the RFP to see what interest there is potentially of purchasing the hydros,” Monroe said. “That’s going to be key in evaluating those four options and setting our longterm hydro strategy going forward.”
Dams on the Muskegon, Grand, Kalamazoo and Au Sable rivers also are a part of the potential sale or even shutdown.
“Our goal is to find a solution that keeps our rates affordable for our customers and, if possible, keep the reservoirs that have huge community and recreational impact across our state. That’s why there’s a holistic approach to our hydro strategy,” Kapala said.
The licenses through the FERC for 11 of the 13 dams each run through 2034, and Monroe said the company intends to ensure each of the dams are in good order in whatever way they are handled.
“We believe that divesting of the 13 river hydros is an option potentially to maintain the reservoirs for the future. That is why we need to issue a request for proposal to better understand the interest in the potential purchasing,” he said. “Over the next 12 to 24 months, we will be exploring divestment opportunities if there is a future owner that can cost-effectively continue safe operation into the next license period.”
Monroe said there is a plan in place for potential buyers of the dams by March 2024.
“We will use that information to set our decision for the future of our hydroelectric facilities,” he said.
Kapala said the safety of the communities near the hydro facilities will be of utmost importance.
“We do that today. We’re continuing to spend… but we’re going to continue to maintain compliance. That will be a part of our evaluation of any bidders,” he said. “We want to make sure the communities, if there is a successful bidder, that they have the financial backing to operate and maintain the facilities (and) if they have the track record of good environmental compliance and environmental stewardship as we would expect.”
Consumers stated at a 2022 meeting that the dams in total was operating at $152 million loss.
Hydroelectric power is consider renewable energy, and Consumers previously has stated its commitment to use more renewable energy sources in the future. Kapala said the company is firmly moving away from coal produced energy by 2025.
“Our goal is to find a solution that keeps our rates affordable with our customers,” he said, “and preferred, to keep the reservoirs. As we look at the sources of generation and how we serve our customers, there are more economic options.”
Tippy Dam’s operations and maintenance has an average cost of $1.04 million with a value of $1.826 million, according to information Consumers provided on its website. Hodenpyl’s operations and maintenance has an average cost of $865,000 with a value of $1.426 million. The total value of the 13 dams is $12.9 million. Kapala said the company would like to sell all of the dams at once, but it would consider selling some of the dams, too.
“The preference would be our intent to sell all 13, but we are leaving the RFP process open for that. If not every hydro facility is the same, then we have the other three options to consider or the river system for hydro generation,” he said.
Four projects were listed in relation to upkeep of the Hodenpyl Dam, including repairs to the spillway, corewall, downstream wall replacement and generator rewind.
“We are continuing to invest in the hydros as a part of the divestment if we would transfer the license to a new owner,” Monroe said. “The biggest thing that we would do is to maintain and have a qualified owner that comes in and guarantee the safety of the structure and the environmental stewardship.”
The utility plans to host another series of meetings later this summer and into the winter regarding each of the dams. The meeting for Tippy Dam is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Kaleva Norman Dickson Schools, 4400 High Bridge Road, Brethren. The meeting for Hodenpyl Dam is at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Springville Township Community Center, 105 E. Mesick Ave., Mesick.
“We do plan to provide an update on those evaluations this fall with our community meetings. We’re still in the process of finalizing those reports, and from the feedback that we did receive,” Adams said.
For more information, go online to www.consumersenergy/hyrdrofuture.