Consumers will donate $1 for every $2 raised up to $1,000 for the Habitat for Humanity of Mason County Power of Home campaign
Habitat for Humanity of Michigan and Consumers Energy have teamed up to provide vital financial support to Habitat affiliates that have been severely affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of raising $200,000 by the end of September. Habitat for Humanity of Mason County has set a local goal of $5,000 to help fund critical housing needs in Mason County.
Through the Power of Home campaign, Consumers Energy will donate $1 for every $2 dollars raised through individual Habitat donations, up to $100,000.
“Our partnership with Habitat Michigan has been ongoing since 2012 with Home Run for Habitat campaigns that provided matching donations to help provide safe, affordable and energy efficient homes to Habitat families. In this time of the COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty, we remain committed to our support for Habitat Michigan. This year the Power of Home campaign is dedicated to providing critical assistance for Habitat affiliates across the state that have suffered financial losses due to the pandemic,” said Lauren Youngdahl Snyder, vice president of customer experience for Consumers Energy.
Since 2012, Home Run for Habitat campaigns have successfully raised nearly $1.5 million from 3,700 public donors, bringing the total raised/matched to more than $2.3 million. Consumers Energy provided $850,000 in matching funds for Habitat affiliates by its donation of $1 for every $2 raised through individual donations.
“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the difficult decision to close our ReStore and postpone several fundraisers that we annually hold. This has resulted in a revenue loss for Habitat for Humanity of Mason County of over $50,000 to date. Funds raised through this campaign would be used to further our goal of every Mason County resident experiencing first-hand the power of a healthy, safe and affordable home,” said Jamie Healy, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Mason County.
Twenty-six Habitat affiliates across the state have signed up to participate in the campaign. Affiliates receive funding based on the amount raised through their individual donors. As of May 11, more than $73,000 has been raised toward the statewide $200,000 goal.
In order to receive the Consumers Energy match, all donations must be made through the online giving platform Classy. More information about individual affiliate campaigns is available at www.classy.org/team/295004.