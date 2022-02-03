The wheels are already in motion for the next volume in the Ludington Writers’ recently relaunched literary journal.
The group is seeking contributors and potential guest editors for the second issue of “Making Waves: A West Michigan Review,” which is slated to come out in fall 2022.
Submissions of prose, poetry and art are being accepted through April 30.
The theme for the issue is “resistance,” which is open to interpretation from writers and artists.
“We are encouraging writers to interpret ‘resistance’ however they’d like,” said Nicole Birkett, editor-in-chief of the publication. “It is mostly meant as a prompt and something to help tie the pieces together in a collection.”
More information is available for prospective contributors at www.ludingtonwriters.org.
“Making Waves” is a revived version of the group’s previous literary journal, “Driftwood.” It made its return in fall 2021 after a several-year absence in the wake of the death of Ludington Writers founder and project leader George Dila in 2016.
The group announced intentions to relaunch the publication in March 2021, with only vague notions of when it would actually come out. Thanks to an unexpected level of support and interest from the community, the timeline for the project was pushed up. The first issue came out in September, with poetry, prose, photography and art contributions from local talents including Barry Matthews, Jeanie Mortensen, Lynda Fox Blankinship, Steve Begnoche, Andrew Skinner, Jim Kerns, Ellen Niemann and Linda Nelson and others.
This year, there will be a reduction in cost for people submitting via mail, according to Nicole Birkett, editor-in-chief and Ludington Writers president.
“There are no fees for submitting visual art. And we decided this year to make it free to submit one set of poetry or prose submissions through the USPS mail,” Birkett said.
Virtual submissions will cost $3 to help offset the cost of the platform used to process them, Submittable.
Birkett also said submissions that “egregiously fail to meet our submission guidelines” will automatically be declined, to “curb people taking advantage of our volunteers on the editorial board.”
She hopes people follow the guidelines, which are available at www.ludingtonwriters.org/submissions, because the group “really enjoy(s) reading and discussing all of the submissions — genuinely.”
“The editorial board has lively discussions, both electronically and in-person, about each of the pieces, when the guidelines are followed,” she said.
GUEST EDITORS
Guest editors are also needed, and the group hopes to have at least one high school student involved in editing each issue.
To apply for a position as a guest editor, email makingwavesreview@gmail.com including name, contact information, availability, and any relevant past experience or areas of interest.
The current editorial board for “Making Waves” is made up of Birkett; Linda Sandow, visual arts editor; Kathlene Barrett, associate editor; and Adam Lance, webmaster/audio engineer.
The Ludington Writers’ next critique will be via Zoom at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9. Members can register to attend upcoming virtual critiques by contacting Ludington Writers through a form on the group’s website or by emailing ludingtondriftwood@gmail.com.
More information on the Ludington Writers, including its upcoming public events, can be found at www.ludingtonwriters.org or on the group’s Facebook page. The group also has Twitter accounts — @LudingtonWrite1 and @WavesReview — which are dedicated to sharing open calls for creative writing.