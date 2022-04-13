Rotary Park will be getting three new trees on Arbor Day, April 29, a nationally recognized day for tree planting.
Elementary-schoolers will help out with the plantings at 10 a.m., which will be led by the Department of Public Works and the Tree Advisory Board.
“DPW will … be bringing some big equipment over, which the children usually like to see,” said board chair Sharon Bradley-Johnson, adding that the kids will “help put dirt around the tree and water the tree.”
A hetzi juniper, an evergreen tree, will be planted in a row of the species near the House of Flavors parking lot. It will replace a hetzi juniper that was run over by a car, Bradley-Johnson said.
The other two trees are deciduous, meaning they have leaves on them, rather than needles. A green vase zelkova, which Bradley-Johnson called a “very large” and “very pretty” tree, will be planted on the east side of the park. And a katsura, of which there are only two others in Ludington, will be planted on the west side near Gaylord Avenue.
The green vase zelkova gets its name from its branches that “go up as if it were a vase, in a V-shape,” Bradley-Johnson said.
She was especially enthusiastic about the katsura, which she called a “pretty interesting tree.”
“It’s a tree whose leaves are round, and they get to be a beautiful, golden yellow color in the fall,” she said.
And if you do walk by it, you might get a craving — because in warm weather, “it smells like cookies baking.”
The other two katsuras are in the right-of-way outside a residence on the east side of South Ferry Street, she said.
Bradley-Johnson said she encourages residents to observe Arbor Day by planting trees of their own, and provided instructions to the Daily News on how to do so:
- Dig a hole about three times the diameter of the tree’s root ball and no deeper than the height of the root ball.
- Loosen the soil around the sides and bottom of the root ball with your fingers or a pruning knife to break apart the roots, aiding root development.
- Back-fill the hole with soil and tamp it down, so roots make good contact with the soil.
- Water gently, but thoroughly.
- Add mulch out to the tree’s drip line, or the wingspan of its branches, to aid water retention. However, keep mulch about 2 inches away from the trunk to prevent problems with insects and diseases.
The Tree Advisory Board oversees the planting of dozens of trees across Ludington each year using a combination of city funds, donations and grant awards.
Bradley-Johnson said this spring’s planting season, which begins with Arbor Day, will partly consist of six triumph elms planted along South James Street. It’s part of an effort to replace honey locust trees downtown and spread triumph elms “through the entire commercial district,” she said.
Like green vase zelkova, triumph elms also have a V shape, which makes it nice for drivers who “won’t encounter tree branches in their face” getting out of their car, she said.