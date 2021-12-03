Festive flavors are in store for folks who participate in the Downtown Ludington Cookie Walk, which is returning for its third year.
The walk will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 across more than 30 downtown businesses, according to Jen Tooman, Downtown Ludington marketing and communications manager. It’s presented by Five Star Real Estate and the Downtown Ludington Board.
Tooman said each business will be handing out a cookies to participants as they make their way from shop to shop between 1 and 4 p.m.
“There are 35 stops, so people get 35 cookies,” Tooman said.
She added that tickets are limited, and they’re running out quickly.
There were only 100 available to start with, and Tooman said only a couple dozen remained as of Friday.
“I don’t expect them to last long,” she said.
For this year’s walk, each cookie will be individually wrapped in recyclable bags. Participants can collect them in Downtown Ludington tote bags, which come with the $25 ticket price.
Totes can be picked up at Five Star Real Estate, 513 S. James St., in Ludington, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. on the day of the walk.
Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. Those who buy tickets will receive a map and list of participating businesses the day before the walk,
Maps and printed lists will also be in the cookie totes.
Face masks are recommended for participants.
The Cookie Walk was first conceived in 2019. At the time, Tooman said the idea came from the success of other similar events, like the Chili Walk and the Soup-er Bowl Walk. Businesses made the suggestion to host something in a similar vein that was holiday-themed.
It’s been such a success in its first two years that it’s turning into a tradition.
The Downtown Ludington Board is a nonprofit organization that raises funds to promote businesses in the city’s Downtown Development Authority district. Tooman said funds from the Cookie Walk sill be used to replenish the the fund balance used for the installation of Legacy Plaza during the summer.