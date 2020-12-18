Back when the pandemic lockdowns began in early March, Heidi Miller Urka noticed that many people were turning to cooking since they had time at home.
Like many, the Franklin first grade teacher was working from home, something that created a bit of anxiety, too, she said.
She noticed stressed people were looking for recipes for familiar foods that served comfort as well as nutrition and taste. Many shared recipes also contained good memories as an unlisted ingredient.
“I thought I should collect them,” Urka said, who also found herself organizing her own recipes since she had time at home.
A project was born: “Comfort Cooking.”
Now two printings later, Urka expects to donate about $2,000 raised from sales of the 60-page “Comfort Cooking” recipe packets to the Lakeshore Food Club thus also helping others serve meals to their own families.
“When I was doing this, it was prominent on my mind. Everything was shut down,” Urka said. “Feeding families was a concern for many. The need was great, and I knew the money would be put to good use.”
When she posted her idea on Facebook, people immediately started sending her submissions. People included a sentence or two of why the recipe was important to them. Each of the about 60 pages contains a recipe and comment from one or two people.
Urka decided against producing a cookbook in book form. She worried about the costs of book printing and that a book project might take too much time.
Instead, she settled on scanning recipes collected from friends or retyping them, when necessary, printing them and assembling them in a packet. The result has added character, she said, because the scanned image of a recipe handed down by a mother or grandmother or written in someone’s own handwriting adds a personal touch.
There’s a touch of celebrity included, too.
Her and husband Tom’s daughter Kaitlin Urka, an associate producer for NBC Sports, got a chili recipe from Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Scofield, the first woman to participate in an NHL All-Star skills challenge. The former gold medal-winning Team USA left-winger was an analyst as part of the first ever all-woman NHL television broadcast Kaitlin helped produce. Kaitlin also scored a recipe from NBC on-air talent Kathryn Tappen.
Heidi’s mother, Janet Miller, also submitted a recipe, and she might qualify as a local celebrity being the wife of Russ Miller, the long-time Ludington Master of Photography.
Other recipes were shared from local people or people who live elsewhere now but with Ludington connections.
Urka wrote a brief introduction to the project that touches on how a recipe kept for years – whether used or not – evokes found memories.
“It’s something I can do with a printer,” she said of the “Comfort Cooking” packet format.
She donated the cost of the initial printing of 50 packets. They were sold the first night. Teacher that she is, Urka organized the orders in alphabetical order on her porch for purchasers to pick up.
“I had so many people ask me for more,” she said. So, she did a second printing of 125 packets. She asked for a donation of $10 each. “Many people generously gave much more,” she said.
Urka’s donating everything over printing costs on the second printing, which for now is all she plans to print.
“Maybe when I retire, I might try again. It was super fun. People were responsive. I just don’t have the time to devote to it now,” Urka said.
Back at teaching, and with the holidays at hand, she wanted to wrap up the project since it proved time-consuming.
In fact, Urka found time only to try a couple of the recipes included in the packet, admitting — but keep this a secret — “I haven’t tried the one my mother put in.”