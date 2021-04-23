RIVERTON TWP. — Cody Cooper has grown up surrounded by firefighters, and from a young age, he wanted to follow in his family’s footsteps and become a firefighter — only his dream was to become a wildland firefighter.
In fact his father, Joe, is the Riverton Fire Department’s fire chief, which he joined alongside many of his uncles and cousins.
Cody Cooper said back in middle school, when his teachers gave career search assignments, his always went straight to wildland firefighters.
That dream came true in 2020 after he took several classes and attended a U.S. Forest Service field day to show off what he learned. He started applying for jobs all over the country.
“You can’t just show up at a forestry service office and apply for a job within that office,” Cooper said. “That is not how it works.”
Copper said he applied for every job that he could from Michigan to as far west as California and Oregon hoping to get a call.
“At that point, I was going to accept the first job that was offered,” he said.
Copper did end up accepting a job out west but the next day he was offered a position in Wellston with the USFS.
“I was fortunate to get the offer from Wellston,” he said. “It allowed me to be able to stay at home.”
Copper, in his second season with the USFS, just returned home following a stint in Missouri where he and his team spent time preparing for Missouri’s fire season.
He is currently back at the Wellston station, which is also known as the Manistee-Cadillac Office, getting ready for Michigan’s fire season.
“Wellston typically houses seven to 10 firefighters which is also known as a wildland fire module,” he said. “The module will work out of the same office and travel together if called on for support.”
Cooper said the season for him is six months from spring to fall.
Last year Cooper and his module spent time last season in Minnesota in the Superior National Forrest providing services like fuel reduction or controlled burns. He said he has been more on the hands-on-side where he will go in before the controlled burn to provide fuel breaks usually with a bull dozer. They use chainsaws or hand tools to make dirt lines or cut hazardous trees along the edge of the fuel breaks.
Cooper enjoys the work but especially loves working outdoors and being in the forest. Cooper has learned a lot about forest management and reforestation and hopes to continue to learn the skills needed to one day make this his full-time job.
During his first season, Cooper traveled to the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests last year.
“It is very unpredictable,” Cooper said. “Last year, they sent us up to Laramie, Wyoming, and as soon as we got there, they sent us to Colorado.”
Cooper said the module can get anywhere from a few days notice to as little as two hours notice that they are being sent to a fire.
“Last season, I would bring all of my bags to work everyday,” he said. “Last year, I was at work and the team got a call that we were heading to Colorado, that was a two-hours’ notice.”
Cooper said once the team is at the location, they are there until they are sent home or they might be sent to another location.
“Typically when the module travels, we have a couple of travel days, then we work 14 to 21 days straight, working 12- to 16-hour shifts,” he said. “After the 14 to 21 days we get two days off. After the two days, we might go right back to fighting fires for another 14 to 21 days.”
Cooper said if they are not working a big fire or doing project work, the team usually tries to get hotels.
If the module is fighting a bigger fire the team will camp right in the forest.
“Find a good spot in the forest away from the fire that is safe,” he said. “We take tents and MREs (meals-ready-to-eat) with us in our packs.”
Cooper said right now while in Michigan he is working six days a week, preparing for a fire call in the Huron-Manistee National Forest.
Cooper wants to experience as much as possible while working towards his future. He said Helitack is an interest of his. Those are teams that transport firefighters by helicopter to wildfires.
Cooper is also interested in becoming a smokejumper, which is specially trained wildland firefighters who provide an initial attack response on remote wildland fires. They are inserted at the site of the fire by parachute.
Ultimately Cooper would like to get a permanent position in the U.S. Forest Service.