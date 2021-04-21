The Ludington Daily News welcomed new staff writer Justin Cooper to its editorial team on Monday.
Cooper will cover local government and education beats and contribute other general assignment coverage. He plans to write a column for the paper, too, and contribute feature stories highlighting the various sights, stories and people of the community.
Cooper originally hails from Troy. He graduated from Central Michigan University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2020.
In addition to his journalism coursework, Cooper honed his skills by writing for Central Michigan Life and Grand Central Magazine while attending CMU. He was also an intern for his hometown paper, the Troy-Somerset Gazette.
Prior to joining the Daily News, Cooper was an underwriter at United Wholesale Mortgage in Pontiac.
Cooper said he initially considered pursuing graphic design as his primary focus in college, but his interest in writing won out.
“I’d always preferred writing, so I flipped through the catalogue of degrees and in a matter of minutes landed on journalism,” he said. “I don’t think I’d ever even thought of people going to school for this, but once I got a taste for it, I knew I’d stumbled into where I was supposed to be.”
Cooper moved to Ludington on April 15. He’s vacationed in the area before, but he looks forward to getting to know the area more intimately now.
Cooper said he plans to take advantage of Ludington’s many scenic spots, including lakes, rivers, parks and trials. He hopes to discover some new places to hike and enjoy the area’s natural splendor.
“I have a growing love for the outdoors that I’m not going to miss the opportunity to develop while I’m surrounded by so many great places to do it,” he said. “The novelty of seeing Lake Michigan shimmering down the street hasn’t worn off yet.”
History is another one of his passion.
“Lately I’ve been on a Civil War kick, and before that I was all about Mesopotamia,” he said.
Cooper said he’s enjoyed his first few assignments, and he is eager to contribute more.
“I’m assigned to cover West Shore Community College and the Ludington city government,” he said. “I also plan to develop my voice in opinion columns here and write some features on the community that both readers and I will find enlightening.”
Managing Editor David Bossick said Cooper will make a fine addition to the Daily News staff.
“Justin will do well here. He’s shown that he is open to challenges and he’s eager to learn. His curiosity is something that will help make him be an outstanding reporter. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he grows into the position as he becomes more comfortable in the community,” Bossick said.
Cooper can be reached at justin@ludingtondailynews.com.