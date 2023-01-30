As a way to engage patients and families in literacy, every year since 2017, the Corewell Health Ludington Pediatrics office has given children in the area an opportunity to create artwork for their office inspired by a favorite book.
“The art contest was started in 2017 as a way to engage students in the communities we serve to come up with creative literacy-related artwork to brighten up the walls in the waiting and exam rooms in the pediatrics office,” stated Leona Ashley, community health educator for Corewell Health. “Reach Out and Read is a nationally recognized program that is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics. We wanted to stick with the theme of literature since that is the main focus of the program.”
After every visit, the pediatrics office gives away free books to patients as a way to help families build libraries for their children.
Ashley stated that the artwork contest isn’t just open to young children, but to most of the ages they serve at the office
“Anyone from kindergarten to 12th grade can participate in our 14 partnered school systems in Lake, Mason, and Oceana counties,” she said. “The artwork is displayed at the Corewell Health Pediatric Office on Tinkham Avenue.”
Winners of the contest will win an Amazon gift card.
“My role is to facilitate the art contest, with the assistance of Loree Schneider, our administrative coordinator,” Ashley said. “After I pick them up from the schools, I drop them off at the pediatric office, the office manager and staff pick the art they like best. They will select 13 winners and 14 honorary mentions. Once the selection process is done, I notify the winners and hang the art. I return the art from last year to the winners.”
The contest is open now and finished artwork can be picked up by Ashley.
“Kids can apply between now and Feb. 24,” she said. “I have sent the information to all the art teachers, and classroom teachers. They give the artwork to the teacher and I pick them up. If they are homeschool kids they can contact me to arrange for pick up or drop off.”