Michigan was listed as a minimal-risk region for influenza and flu-like illnesses at the end of November, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, but that might not be the case for long.
Corewell Health Ludington Hospital officials are keeping an eye on flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 case numbers, which are on the rise and resulting in more hospitalizations.
“We are having increasing admissions for all three respiratory viruses,” Roni Schwass, infection preventionist at the Ludington hospital, stated in a message to the Daily News.
The hope is that the facility will avoid running into persistent capacity issues like those faced by Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, a Corewell Health facility in Grand Rapids.
In late November, Corewell Health submitted an emergency request to MDHHS to expand capacity at Helen DeVos due to high RSV case numbers among children.
The effect of capacity issues at DeVos could ripple to Ludington, as the local hospital has transferred at least three RSV patients to the Grand Rapids facility, according to nurse Cathy Beckett, health informaticist.
An additional transfer patient with pneumonia could have also had RSV, Beckett said.
To help monitor the situation, the Ludington hospital holds surge-management planning meetings on a daily basis, checking in with other Corewell Health facilities to plan and strategize.
“We have very good processes in place so our hospitals can support each other during times of high census,” said Meleah Mariani, chief nursing officer for the Ludington hospital, in an email to the Daily News.
Mariani said the admission rates are keeping hospital employees on their toes.
“Locally, we continue to evaluate and treat patients with RSV, influenza and COVID-19 in our emergency department and on our inpatient units,” she stated. “These three viruses are impacting both adults and children, and our emergency department and inpatient units have been very busy.”
Team members “at all levels” have had to work additional hours to keep things running and to ensure the community has local healthcare access, Mariani said.
Patricia Ezdebski, communications manager for Corewell Health Northwest, said Michigan’s minimal-risk designation from MDHHS isn’t likely to last.
“While we are lower than surrounding areas right now, we will soon be in the darker colors too, just like the states that surround us,” Ezdebski said.
Hospital admissions shift on a day-by-day basis, and sometimes the inpatient capacity is reached. When that happens, Mariani said the hospital leans on others in the Corewell Health network.
“If we were to get into a situation at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital where we had an influx of people coming into our emergency department … who needed hospitalization and we were at our inpatient capacity and could not accept any more patients, our system transfer center would be operationalized and open beds managed through the transfer center across all of the Corewell Health hospitals,” Mariani said.
She said patients would be transferred to “the closest facility with available beds that meets the clinical needs of the patient,” citing Corewell facilities in Reed City, Fremont and Grand Rapids. Patients could be transferred to hospitals in other networks, too.
Transfers are determined by an assessment of the clinical priority of each patient, and the level of care required.
“That need determines whether and where a patient will be transferred,” Mariani said. “We also work with the patient’s families and their preference if there are multiple bed options available at multiple locations that can meet the patients clinical needs. Keeping care local is the goal, but when we are at capacity, we’ll look at alternative locations with patient safety at the forefront of those decisions.”
Mariani said when the Ludington hospital does max out on space, it usually doesn’t last long.
“We typically don’t stay at capacity for more than a day or two,” she said.
Mariani emphasized the importance of hygiene in preventing the spread of RSV and other illnesses.
“In general, good hand hygiene is so important to practice throughout the cold/flu/RSV season,” Mariani stated. “Hand washing continues to be the single most effective way to reduce the spread of infection.”
Covering one’s mouth and sneezing into a tissue — or into an elbow — can also help prevent diseases from spreading, Mariani said.
Children should avoid sharing school supplies, too.
“And one of the best ways to prevent the spread of illness is to stay home when you are ill and keep your children home when they are ill,” Mariani said.