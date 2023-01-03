David Grey Reeves made his way into the world on Tuesday as the first baby born at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital in 2023.
He was born to Chloe Reeves and Cameron Holler, both of Manistee. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and was 20.5 inches long. David was delivered by Dr. Margaret Gustafson at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2.
The parents went to the hospital believing they were having a girl, and they said they were surprised when they had a baby boy.
The couple already had a name already picked out for their daughter, but quickly made a change when they found out she was a he. They named him after Chloe’s grandfather, David.
“We changed gears and decided to name him after my grandfather,” said Chloe. “It was surprising because two ultrasounds indicated we were having a girl. My first thought upon seeing my son for the first time was just pure bliss.”
“My favorite color is gray,” said Cameron. “Maybe his favorite color will be gray too, since that is part of his name.”
When asked what they think David might be when he grows up, Chloe wasn’t able to fathom a guess, but Cameron said he thought he might be an athlete.
Both said their biggest hope for their son is that he dreams big.
David arrived sooner than expected, the parents explained.
“He was a little early,” Chloe said, noting that her original due date was Jan. 11. “I was going to get induced on Jan. 4 but he wanted to come now.”
David is the couple’s first child.
The family received a gift basket of items donated by TWIG, an auxiliary organization at Corewell Health Ludington Hospital. The basket contains a gift card for Meijer, assorted baby gifts and clothing, and large boxes of newborn and size 1 diapers.
“TWIG is an acronym for ‘Together We Inspire Generosity,’” said Bobbie Severance-Roach, TWIG member and president of the volunteer committee at the hospital. She said the group supports various hospital projects by holding fundraising bazaars.
“The projects we support are voted on by the entire TWIG community,” she said. “Some of the past projects included infant car seats for premature babies, newborn sleep sacks, meal and transportation vouchers for the emergency department, the cancer patient wellness program, the oncology/infusion center salon, and other patient needs. We are proud to support our local hospital and the patients it serves.”