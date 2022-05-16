Although he’s been in Ludington just five months, Superintendent Kyle Corlett drew the praise of the district’s board of education at its regular meeting Monday evening at the administrative office in Ludington.
“The board of education would like to publicly thank Dr. Kyle Corlett for the outstanding work he has done in the district since joining the district as superintendent in January of this year,” LASD Board President Steve Carlson read from a written statement. “Kyle’s first five months on the job have included the move to the new Ludington Elementary School, the sale of school property, the design and budget work on the secondary complex in addition to all the work inside the district to continue and expand the teaching and learning excellence that is part of who we are as a school district.”
The board went into a closed session for more than 20 minutes before coming back into open session where Carlson read the statement on behalf of the board.
“The board has rated the superintendent, and the average of the scoring model gives Dr. Corlett, a rating of highly effective. While there are a few areas of evaluation that are challenging to rate based on a partial year, we find Dr. Corlett to be an excellent leader,” Carlson said. “He is curious, self-aware, embraces change and uses the secret weapon of humor to diffuse tense situations. We look forward to a bright future with Dr. Corlett and we are grateful that he and his family are Ludington Orioles.”
Also on Monday, the board hired five teachers. Michele Weavers was hired to fill a high school science position. Weavers is a recent graduate of Grand Valley State University and holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with endorsements in biology and psychology. She has experience assisting in biologyand chemistry classes at a couple of high schools and substitute teaching experiences.
Becca Brink was hired to fill an elementary school position. She is in her third year at Baldwin Community Schools where she is teaching second grade.
Lily Bradley also was hired for the elementary school. Bradley is a LHS graduate and recently graduated from Grand Valley State University with degree in in elementary education and English. She will teach first grade.
Courtney Lambert also was hired for an elementary school teaching position, slated to teach kindergarten. Lambert is a recent graduate from Grand Valley State University.
Katie Nimcheski was hired to teach high school English. Nimcheski holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education with endorsements in English and speech from the University of Michigan-Flint. Katie holds a master’s degree in general education with a concentration in adult and higher education English from Grand Valley State University.
• The board also approved a three year contract with LESPA (Ludington Education Support Personnel Association) which will included eliminating language requiring four professional development days, language to include an updated vision plan, combining the three secretary positions into one category, adding a 25-year lane for rates of pay at a 2 percent increase, adding one more personal day from 2 to 3 for employees up to 15 years of experience and 4 days for over 16 years,and increasing pay by $0.80 an hour for 2022-2023 as well as a $250 retention bonus for everyone, for 2023-2023 a $1 increase for parapro, bus driver and food service employees and $0.50 increase for secretaries and maintenance workers, and for 2024-2025 a $0.60 increase for everyone, according to Corlett.
• The board approved a trip to Paris for French students in Susan Shoup’s French class during the regular board meeting. The trip will take place in late January through early February 2023.
• The board also approved the underground sprinkler installation at Oriole Field by Olsen Irrigation Inc. for softball Diamond No. 1 in the amount of $15,150.00 for Diamond No. 1 and $7,150.00 for Diamond No. 3.