Cornerstone Baptist Church pastor Joel DeBlaay decided to do something special for his congregation members and the community as a way to share the holiday spirit.
DeBlaay thought that creating a map of Christmas light displays around Ludington would be a fun way for families to get together and do something festive.
“We’ve been dreaming for a couple of years about how we could be a blessing and bring more joy to our community at Christmas,” DeBlaay said. “I absolutely love Christmas and especially love to decorate with trees, lights and garland. After traveling around the community the last couple years as a family looking at Christmas lights on houses, my family decided to try to make a fun and easy way to share this family tradition with others by creating a Christmas light tour with our favorites.”
On the evening of Dec. 10, church members were invited to the church and then asked to take the provided map and drive around, judging each light display. They then returned their ballots to the church where they were tabulated and winners were contacted and rewarded with gifts provided by the church.
“We made an entire event out of this idea by inviting people to Cornerstone Baptist Church to see all the lights and decorations outside and inside the church,” DeBlaay said. “We also gave away free coffee and hot chocolate as well as dozens of Christmas cookies to all who participated. We showed Christmas mini-movies in our decorated sanctuary while people enjoyed their snacks.
“Then we sent them off with a goodie bag that included the Christmas light tour checklist with the top 10 Christmas displays in Ludington. Participants went around to each of the 10 houses and then marked their favorite of the displays and returned it to the church on Sunday, Dec. 11.”
DeBlaay stated that the winning display won a goodie bag with a $50 Visa gift card, Christmas ornament, Christmas devotional book and a copy of the Christmas light tour for the family to go around and look at the other displays for themselves as well.
Cornerstone member Carol Thorne stated that she and her husband Jerry really enjoyed the light tour and that they found one of the displays to be very well done.
“We were given a list of them to rank the ones we liked best. We turned in our lists and they were compiled to determine the best one. The house on First Street had an amazing light display,” she said.
Sharing in the spirit of Christmas is something Cornerstone Baptist Church has been doing for years, whether through giving back or inviting the community to join them in worship.
“Christmas is one of Cornerstone’s largest outreach seasons of the year with our Christmas shoe box campaign, Christmas at Cornerstone light tour night, angel tree campaign and our annual candlelight Christmas Eve service,” DeBlaay said. “All throughout December we celebrate the Advent season in our Sunday services, highlighting the hope, joy, peace and love of Christ and singing many of our favorite Christmas worship songs.
“I wear some pretty colorful Christmas suits throughout the Christmas season as well. As a church family, we want to share the love of Christ and the joy of the season at Christmas with the people in the community we live in.”
In sharing the map the church compiled, DeBlaay stated that he hopes others can get out and enjoy the tour with their loved ones and he’s hoping for the tradition to continue in years to come.
“We hope that many will join in on the fun of the Christmas light tour that we put together,” he said. “Most of all we want to wish our family, friends and community in Mason County a very Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. We are so thankful to get to live in, serve in and minister to such an awesome community.
“As a church, we exist to love, serve and be sent out to our community. It is our purpose and mission. So, Christmas gives us many opportunities to live out this love of Jesus to others. We really enjoy doing it, too.”