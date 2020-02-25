On Friday, March 20, members of the Ludington High School choir program will get an up-close look at Cornerstone University’s top singing ensemble, the University Chorale.
The Cornerstone ensemble will perform a free public concert at 7 p.m. that night at the United Methodist Church in Ludington, but during the school day the 34 members of the chorale — along with Dr. Kent Walters, director of chorale affairs at Cornerstone — will provide a masterclass performance for the LHS choir students.
