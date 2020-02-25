Cornerstone University Chorale

The 34 members of the Cornerstone University ensemble, The University Chorale, that will be performing in Ludington on March, 20 at United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. The chorale will also be working with members of the Ludington High School Choir during the day.

 Courtesy photo

On Friday, March 20, members of the Ludington High School choir program will get an up-close look at Cornerstone University’s top singing ensemble, the University Chorale.

The Cornerstone ensemble will perform a free public concert at 7 p.m. that night at the United Methodist Church in Ludington, but during the school day the 34 members of the chorale — along with Dr. Kent Walters, director of chorale affairs at Cornerstone — will provide a masterclass performance for the LHS choir students.

For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.