The North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin had its first COVID-19-related inmate death, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons’ website.
The GEO Group, which owns and runs the facility for non-U.S. citizens, declined to comment on the death of the inmate.
“We would refer you to the Bureau of Prisons for information related to individuals in their care and custody, as well as, for the agency’s latest guidance on COVID-19. As a services provider to the federal government, we submit all information related to confirmed COVID-19 inmate cases to the BOP, which it has reported on its website,” said Pablo Perez, spokesperson for The GEO Group.
The facility had 23 positive and 67 recovered cases for inmates at the facility on Wednesday. No additional information is posted on the website about the cases at private facilities such as the one in Baldwin.
“We are not providing any additional information on deaths of inmates from our privately contracted prisons beyond what is found on our website,” said Justin Long, from the Bureau of Prisons office of public affairs.
The GEO Group stated it currently has 23 staff members who have tested positive for the virus, with 20 of those cases recovered.
“Three of the employees who tested positive are currently at home on self-quarantine, while 20 of the employees have fully recovered and returned to work after meeting the return-to-work guidelines for essential workers issued by the CDC,” said Perez.
Nine of the employees reside in Mason County, four reside in Osceola County, two reside in Montcalm County, two reside in Lake County, one resides in Wexford County, one resides in Oceana County, one resides in Newaygo County and three reside in Mecosta County, according to Perez.
During April, The GEO Group worked with government agency partners to provide personal protective equipment to inmates, detainees, staff and residents, according to a statement The GEO Group released on its website.
The group employs questionnaire screening and temperature checks for staff and visitors when entering the facility. Each employee who comes in contact with an inmate who tested positive is also tested, according to the website.