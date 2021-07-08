HART — Tears flowed early and often on a cold damp Thursday as volunteers continued the set-up for the Cost of Freedom Tribute and the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall at the Oceana County Fairgrounds.
For many members of the Oceana County Department of Veterans Affairs it has been more than a year wait for the Vietnam Traveling Wall tribute to finally arrive in Hart at the Oceana County Fairgrounds.
Gina Mead, community relations for the Oceans County Veteran Affairs Committee, said with the escort on Wednesday, she was extremely pleased with the participation that took place.
“There were some moments that really brought tears to your eyes,” she said. “It has been a privilege to be part of this.”
The grounds were buzzing with activity, one day after the Cost of Freedom Memorial opened, as set-up crews and volunteers were just completing the traveling wall installation.
One volunteer Thursday was wiping down the panels of the wall. There are more than 58,000 names of Americans killed or missing that adorn the black-and-white walls of the Vietnam Memorial Wall.
The tribute is free and open 24 hours, Mead said.
Oceana County resident Laurence Frishett, who served with the Army in Vietnam from 1965-67, wanted to come out to pay his respects to his fellow servicemen and his lieutenant.
Frishett, who lives in Crystal Valley, said that period of time while he was serving was the only period of time he did not live in the Crystal Valley area.
The traveling wall allows veterans, family, friends and the general public to view a miniature version of the Vietnam Memorial Wall without traveling to Washington.
Georgia Bennett of Grand Haven traveled to Hart on Thursday with her granddaughter, Allie Matlock, to see the wall.
Bennett, who heard about the traveling wall coming to Hart the day before, had a cousin who was killed in Vietnam, and has always wanted to visit the wall in Washington.
Bennett said the goal for Thursday was to find his name on the wall.
“I have always wanted to see the wall. I have never been able to,”she said. “I guess it is kind of neat that they have a traveling wall, and it has been kinda emotional but he has been gone for so long.”
Around 1 p.m. a wreath laying ceremony was held to officially open the Cost of Freedom Tribute and Vietnam Traveling Wall Exhibit.
The wreath laying ceremony was meant to honor and thank all who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, according to Mead.
The wreath was placed by Rick Witteveen the father of fallen soldier Brett Witteveen who was killed in action in 2007 during Operation Iraqi Freedom.
This is a tribute to all veterans, Mead said.
“We have our Cost of Freedom out there, we have Afghanistan and Iraq photos and memories out there,” she said. “To have Rick come here and perform the ceremony was an honor for me as well. I think it is important that while we look at theses names and we do these things, there are real people out there that are living without that loved one.
“The wreath symbolizes a fallen loved one and I felt it was the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to our local fallen soldiers.”
Mead said with the Cost of Freedom and its panels talk about the loss. With the names and faces that are out there, you see the young dads with their babies or the young guys with their wives or on their wedding day. All of those photos were submitted by family members.
There are so many stories that can be told and need to be told just from those panels, she said.
Mead hopes that if this display can help just one veteran during its time in Oceana County then the whole process has been worth it.
The Cost of Freedom Tribute and the Vietnam Veterans Traveling Wall will be on display until Sunday, July 11, where a closing ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Oceana County Fairgrounds.