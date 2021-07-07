HART — Hart welcomed the Cost of Freedom Memorial to its community Wednesday evening with a ceremony at the Oceana County Fairgrounds in Hart.
“We are so blessed to have this opportunity… This event is held to honor those who have fallen, those who have served, and those who continue to serve and our United States military,” Robert Near, the deputy director of the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the Masters of Ceremony, said.
In an opening ceremony on Wednesday, Near welcomed the Hart community to the traveling Cost of Freedom Memorial. Several members of the West Michigan community gathered at the fairgrounds to see the ceremony. Many said they were honored the memorial made its way to the area.
Although the memorial was not up yet, a part of the fairgrounds entrance was lined with 197 panels depicted fallen American soldiers. Event-goers walked along and read the names of the fallen before and after the opening ceremony. The ceremony opened with a presenting of the flag and the National Anthem sung by Kathy Walton.
“We’ve done the escort, and when we got to Hart and I saw the great big flag with the fire trucks, I just started crying; I mean, this is a lot for an area around here,” Janet Mead, a volunteer, said.
Others at the ceremony said the escort was emotional for them as well. Jennifer Nicholson, an escort volunteer, said she was honored to help spread the word about the event. She teared up while recounting the escort earlier in the afternoon.
“It was an honor to be a part of the tribute. I was unable to serve myself so me being able to come and show my support is amazing,” she said. “I feel it’s something that I need to do to show my family how important this is to show other people how important our vets and fallen heroes are.”
After wiping her eyes, Nicholson said she comes from a family of veterans. Both her adoptive and biological fathers served in Vietnam and her father-in-law served in Korea. She is a friend of Gina Mead, Community Relations for Oceana County Veteran Affairs Committee (OCDVAC) and organizer for the event.
After Mead posted about the memorial wall coming to Hart, Nicholson began spreading the word about it at West Michigan car shows.
“This is what America is really about, not the right and the left, it’s about us as a country coming together and showing our unity,” she said.
Two guest speakers were present for the opening ceremony. The first was Major Tad Reed, who served 18 years in the active federal reserve and as an infantry officer. He did four deployments; one in Iraq, one in Liberia and two in Afganistan. In his speech, Reed talked about his volunteering efforts with a group that places flags on the graves of veterans.
What strikes him during those times is when after all the flags are placed, all he sees is a sea of stars and stripes. Reed said people must remember the names of those who served, their families and the fallen.
“This tribute serves to represent the stories of the men and women of Oceana County, the counties of West Michigan, and this entire nation who have served our nation serving something greater than themselves,” Reed said.
The next guest speaker was Ludington native Sawyer Hendrickson. Since her older brother joined the Marine Corps, she has focused her efforts on raising awareness of veteran issues.
At 12 years old, she is the founder of the nonprofit organization Miss Sawyers Kids With a Cause. In her speech, Hendrickson talked about how even after taking off the uniform, many veterans did not stop serving. Some went on the be public servants, teachers and police officers. Others who stayed in uniform continued to be leaders within the military.
She talked about the care veterans gave each other because they understood each other’s pain. As a child advocate for the military and veterans, Hendrickson said people need to remember and understand the freedoms granted by the sacrifices made by those who served.
“It is my honor to tell you that I appreciate you, to tell you thank you for your service and for your sacrifice, and most importantly, to those who have never heard it, I want to tell you, ‘welcome home,’” she said.
The ceremony was closed with a benediction given by Chaplain Ray Casteel. The Cost of Freedom Memorial will be opened to the public on Thursday at noon. It is located in the Oceana County Fairgrounds and will remain there until July 11.