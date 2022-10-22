PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — A seemingly endless procession of costumed kids and patient parents lined up at Historic White Pine Village on Saturday to fit some pre-Halloween fun..
The occasion? The annual Haunted Village event, during which staff from the Mason County Historical Society and White Pine Village invited families to explore around 30 historic buildings on the village grounds, trick-or-treating as they go.
It was also the last day of the season for the village, which will be closed until spring.
The Haunted Village usually draws about 500 people, site manager Michelle DeKuiper told the Daily News a few days ahead of the event. But that proved to be a low estimate in retrospect, as families just kept on coming as the Haunted Village went on.
The total tally for the three-hour event was 695 people, according to Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the historical society.
The nice weather — with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s — probably didn’t hurt either.
Stationed at several of the 19th-century buildings were volunteers, who came out to support White Pine Village and participate in the fun.
They greeted kids and families, offering up candy, and giving a few history lessons, as well.
Ruth White, one of the volunteers, said it’s always a joy to participate in the Haunted Village.
For White, who’s volunteered at the village for many years, it’s all about “community, togetherness and seeing the kids in costume.”
She also said she’s happy the event has returned to a more traditional format after being scaled back due to COVID-19 a couple years ago.
White Pine Village had to “separate everything out” when COVID was at its peak, she said, leaving bags for kids to pick up. There was less facetime and one-on-one interaction, and White was thrilled to see hundreds of community members enjoying the grounds and chatting with volunteers.
“To be able to come together again is just wonderful,” White said. “I’ve been doing it pre-pandemic, through the pandemic, and now on the flip side of it. It’s just great.”
Kids attended dressed as witches and wizards from the world of Harry Potter, ghosts, scarecrows, Star Wars characters and their favorite superheroes.
Some even came decked out in attire paying homage to Michigan’s own Faygo soda.
As they made their way from historic building to building — stopping here and there to grab ice cream, play on the grass or pose for a photo in front of a festive, autumnal backdrop — the children’s glee was almost palpable.