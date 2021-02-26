VICTORY TWP. — Mason County has a new spot for dog and cat owners to board their pets when they head out of town. Cotten’s Sunset Kennels opened about two weeks ago at 2750 N. Stiles Road in Victory Township, in the former Country Kennels facility, which closed down recently due to the pandemic.
The owners of Cotton’s Sunset Kennels, John and Allison Cotten, saw the vacant space as an opportunity when they recently decided to move to Ludington from Colorado Springs.
“It’s an amazingly well-built building and kennel facility, but they closed due to COVID,” Allison said. “We took it over, so it’s a brand new business, but we’re in their facility.”
They purchased and renovated the space with new flooring, a fresh coat of paint and a deep clean, and they’re already taking reservations from locals.
“Our first reservations aren’t until next week, but if somebody called and said, ‘Can I bring my dog in?’ we’d say yes.”
The couple sees a lot of promise in the business, since animal adoptions and purchases trended upward during the initial “lockdown” phase of the pandemic.
“I’m very excited. There’s been an influx of people buying puppies during the lockdown, and we think we’ll do very well,” John said.
Allison added, “We think it will really pick up by the summer, because we think people will be tired of sitting at home.”
The Cottens are lifelong animal lovers with several dogs of their own. John has spent most of his life raising, training and caring for dogs.
“I grew up doing this,” John said. “My dad was a veterinarian in Iowa, and I was his kennel boy. We don’t have kids, so we just love taking care of animals.”
The couple used to live in the Ludington area prior to moving to Colorado, and they were eager to return, missing the small-town feel and the close proximity to the lake.
“(The decision to purchase the business) came about because we’d lived here for 10 years, then we moved to Colorado, and last summer we were moving back here, and we tried to find a place to board our dogs and we couldn’t find a place,” Allison said. “We thought this was something the Ludington area needed.”
Prior to launching the business, John, a retired U.S. Army officer, worked as a project manager for a software company, while Allison was a marketing professional in the pharmaceutical industry.
But they’d always had an urge, not only to own their own business, but to work with animals.
“In the back of my mind, I’ve always wanted to have my own business, be my own boss,” John said. “I love getting up every morning now… I take care of animals like they’re my own. I understand they’re in a boarding kennel, but I’m as good to every dog as I am to my own dog.
Boarding isn’t the only thing the Cottens will provide; John also offers dog-training services. He’s spent years competing with gun dogs in National Shoot to Retrieve competitions as well as horseback field trials. He owns a retired Brittany named Oz who has twice placed third in the nation, and he’s eager to put that experience to use for local clients.
“I am excited to be opening this boarding facility in Mason County,” stated John in a press release. “As an avid dog lover and trainer, I couldn’t think of a better job to retire into. We feel that there is certainly a need for more space to board dogs and cats in the area.”
Cotten’s Sunset Kennels has 29 “runs” — individual spaces with passages to outdoor play areas — in a variety of sizes for large or small dogs. There’s also a separate room for the feline visitors.
The kennel area features a newly installed heated concrete floor and raised beds to make it simplify the cleaning process and to make winters a little easier on the animals’ paws.
The only stipulations are that Cotten’s Sunset Kennels only takes dogs and cats. All animals must have vaccinations for bordetella, distemper, lepto, parvovirus and canine influenza.
Dogs and cats can stay for any length of time.
Hours for pick-up and drop-off are 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 3 to 5:30 p.m.
For more information, call (231) 845-0550, email info@sunset-kennels.com, or find Cotten’s Sunset Kennels on Facebook. Pricing information can be found at www.sunset-kennels.com.