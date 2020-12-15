Though the first doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine to fight COVID-19 were given Monday, it could be several more days before the vaccine reaches Spectrum Health medical workers in places such as Mason County.
Dr. Marc McClelland, in the pulmonary medicine area of Spectrum Health West Michigan, and intensive care unit nurse Yvette Kamana were two of the five people who received the vaccine shortly after noon Monday in Grand Rapids.
The pair shared their experience during a press conference hosted by Spectrum Health via Zoom on Monday afternoon.
“I’ve been more than ready to do this having seen what I’ve seen over the last several months,” McClelland said. “Having lived in this COVID world, this is clearly the path forward. I was ready to go.”
Kamana explained that fighting the disease has taken its toll, and she appreciated being one of the first to receive it.
“I consider it a blessing to be one of the first people to get the vaccine because this means we’re getting somewhere,” she said. “We’re catching up on treating this virus that has made so much changes in our lives. We look forward to more people getting vaccinated.”
Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, said it could take some time, yet, before employees at similar units in places such as Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital receive the vaccine.
“By the end of the week, some of our regional hospitals will have vaccines available. And then over the next one or two weeks, we expect all of them to have (the vaccine) available,” Elmouchi said. “Remember, particularly for this vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine, the main limitation has to do with its temperature and storage. So, there’s a lot of logistical issues to work out, but we’ve been planning this for a long time.
“Ultimately, our goal is to have all of our hospitals have vaccines to distribute.”
Elmouchi said Spectrum Health has three freezers that can keep the temperatures at minus-70 degrees Celsius, one of which is at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids.
“We very purposely chose to allocate the three deep-, deep-freeze freezers we have which are capable of holding about 70,000 doses per freezer in different locations to make sure we had one in downtown Grand Rapids and two in more regional areas. Those can serve as central hubs so we can distribute to more regional hospitals. We have really complex and detailed plans,” he said. “Remember, with this Pfizer vaccine, you can transport it and keep it outside of one of those freezers as long as it is cold-packed with dry ice. We’ll be able to get all of our different areas.”
Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker said the healthcare provider received its first shipment of the vaccine shortly after 9 a.m. Monday.
“We are proud to have administered our first vaccine just a few hours later at 12:04 p.m.,” Freese Decker said, referring to McClelland. McClelland was identified as the first for Spectrum Health to receive the vaccine in a press release from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “Spectrum Health anticipates getting about 5,000 doses from Pfizer this week. We’re scheduling people in phases to ensure that we can provide consistent care to our community.
“This offers us great hope, but it’s still really important for us to practice what we know works to keep this virus from spreading.”
Freese Decker said a survey was sent out last Friday to its employees about the vaccine. Not all of the surveys have been returned, she said. She described the response as being very much in favor of receiving the vaccine.
Elmouchi said Spectrum Health received 975 doses in its first shipment. The health care system didn’t know until Sunday night it was receiving the doses, and he described Monday as a “trial run.” Tuesday, the vaccine clinics are expected to get going.
“We are very clear. This vaccine is so new. The science and data, which is so robust, we’re not requiring this of our team members but rather strongly recommending them,” he said.
He said the healthcare provider should be able to vaccinate 6,000 employees per week, potentially more.
“Our hope really is that all of our caregivers and team members that are patient-facing will be vaccinated if we’re lucky allocation within the next couple of weeks. Beyond that, obviously, our sincere hope is, and Marc said it really well, that we can’t wait to start vaccinating community members,” Elmouchi said. “We can’t wait until to start hearing about the nursing homes where the residents and staff are getting vaccinated. At the end of the day, if you came to our hospitals and saw what Marc and Yvette are dealing with every day, you’d understand why we want everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Neither McClelland and Elmouchi said they felt any side effects a few hours after taking the vaccine, not even a sore arm. Both encouraged the public to read up on the studies for the vaccinations.
“When the whole vaccine research starting coming out, I was skeptical about it. But the more I read about it coming out, the more they were releasing information and how they were studying the vaccine, the more interested I became,” she said. “We were not forced to have the vaccine. We volunteered. We were chosen to take vaccine today.
“For me, it presents hope we’re getting somewhere with COVID-19. We’ve lost a lot of people. A lot of places are still closed. People are out of work, so if we can get vaccinated and develop some immunity and maybe get some type normalcy, to me, it presents me with some type of hope for a couple months from now or perhaps a year we’ll have a good grip on the virus.”
Even with the vaccine, officials at Spectrum Health asked the public to continue to maintain its efforts to slow the spread of the disease.
“The vaccine is not going to have an immediate impact on community spread of COVID,” said Dr. Russell Lampen, Spectrum Health West Michigan’s infectious disease division chief. “While our healthcare workers are going to be protected, and maybe we’ll have some ease of mind moving forward of their own personal safety and about the safety of friends of family that they’re not going to take COVID home, we’re still looking at high rates of infection in the community and we’ll be looking at high rates of hospitalization in the weeks moving forward. I think now, if ever, we need to continue to remain vigilant, we need to continue to remain careful to practice social distancing, to wear masks, to wash our hands and to stay home when we’re sick. If we can get through these next few months, we have an opportunity to drive the infection rates down.”